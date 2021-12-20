Jinger Duggar shares new photo, says ‘Merry Christmas’ ahead of the holiday

Jinger Duggar shares an updated photo of her and Jeremy Vuolo. Pic credit: TLC

After nearly a month-long hiatus, Jinger Duggar returned to social media with a new photo.

She shared a statement on Instagram following Josh Duggar’s verdict, but the comments remained off. Before that, the photo of Jeremy Vuolo was from November 26.

It looks like both she and Jeremy are in the Christmas spirit, as her return to social media was an adorable photo of the happy couple posing in front of a Christmasy backdrop.

Jinger Duggar says ‘Merry Christmas’

Ahead of the Christmas holiday, Jinger Duggar made sure to share an updated photo of herself and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

Their outfits were dressy as he was in a dark suit while she donned a velour dress to match his suit and some very classy heels.

The photo was captioned, “Merry Christmas [Christmas tree emoji]”

Where does Jinger Duggar stand with the Duggars?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo were very clear with their statement following Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict. They called him a “hypocrite” and talked about Josh’s actions being exposed.

There is speculation that Anna Duggar is angry with the Duggar sisters who have spoken out against Josh. Jinger was one of his victims, so her poignant statement wasn’t shocking, but it wasn’t what she would typically say at a time like this. The statement from her and Jeremy were one of the harshest, aside from Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s. Jessa Duggar and Jill Duggar also released something with their spouses, but they weren’t as tough as the others.

It is unclear whether Jinger will go home for Christmas. It has been quite a while since she and Jeremy have been in Arkansas. They did get some visits from Jana Duggar and a few of her brothers over the summer, but aside from that, she has remained in California, where she is raising her family.

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Jinger Duggar and the rest of the Duggar family. Josh is currently in solitary confinement as he awaits his sentencing.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo do with her family. Their move to Los Angeles gave them distance and time, and with the way things turned out for Josh, it looks like they may appreciate that space. They will likely keep followers updated on their life and any big moves moving forward.