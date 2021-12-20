James Duggar shows off big house decorations, including massive tree

James Duggar showed off the big house decorations. Pic credit: TLC

It’s Christmas week, and James Duggar gave followers a sneak peek of the big house decor.

The Christmas tree has been a big deal for the Duggars, and this year, it is massive.

Followers look forward to seeing their big tree all decorated and presents piled under it.

Despite this year’s trials, it looks like Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are moving ahead with their Christmas celebrations. However, who will attend the gathering at the big house remains to be seen.

Duggar Christmas decor

On Instagram, James Duggar showed off what the Duggar Christmas tree looks like. He made sure to capture the tree’s height and a visual of the wrapped presents under it.

He also made sure to capture their version of a nativity scene and the dusting of snow on the ground in Arkansas.

The comments are limited on his posts, likely due to the criticism and outrage following Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict earlier this month. Joy-Anna Duggar “liked” the video but did not leave a comment for her brother.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

What will Christmas look like for the Duggars?

This year, things will be different for the Duggars. Josh Duggar is currently in solitary confinement at the Washington County Correctional Facility while awaiting sentencing. This means Anna Duggar and her children will be spending the holidays without Josh, but will she stick with the Duggars at the big house?

The siblings that live at home will be a part of the festivities. James Duggar is included in that group, along with Jason and Jeremiah. Jana Duggar will also be a part of the big house celebration, along with several of her little sisters.

As far as the married couples go, it is unclear who will attend. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard likely won’t be a part of the festivities, as historically they have done their own thing amid animosity between them and Jim Bob and Michelle. Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald will most likely be there, as will Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell, John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett, and Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu.

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey might also show up, though they spent Thanksgiving at the big house, so staying in Texas may be their choice this year. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are up in the air, though it’s likely they will remain in California, perhaps hosting his parents. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are a wildcard. It’s rumored they are angry, but they have not confirmed that. If they attend the big house Christmas, it will be shocking.