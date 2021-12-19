Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth spend time with kids, decorate gingerbread houses

Austin and Joy-Anna built gingerbread houses with their kids. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have laid low following Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict, but they are still sharing some of their activities on social media.

They recently spent time together during a date night outing at Top Golf, where both Joy-Anna and Austin had smiles on their faces.

The latest activity was a family one. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth built gingerbread houses with their little ones.

Joy-Anna and Evelyn vs. Austin and Gideon in the gingerbread house contest

On her Instagram story, Joy-Anna Duggar documented how some of the gingerbread house building went. She showed off making the sticky sugar to put the pieces together, some of the things the kids were doing, and the final product.

Evelyn had Joy-Anna’s help, and Gideon had Austin’s help. She even had a place for followers to vote on which house they liked best.

Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Spending time with their children is super important to Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth. They do a lot of outdoor activities, which Joy-Anna often shares on social media. From exploring parks to visiting Austin’s job sites, Gideon and Evelyn get a lot of hands-on play and time to experience.

Where do Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth stand with the Duggars?

With Christmas approaching, it will be interesting to see whether Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth spend time with the Duggars or if they choose to spend the holiday with the Forsyths.

After Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict, Joy-Anna and Austin waited a few days before releasing a statement. They were very blunt with their words and came out and said they agreed with the court’s decision.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Austin attended the trial and heard testimony from the prosecution and the defense. Joy-Anna showed up for a few days of testimony, and she was said to look very distraught as some of what was said was hard to hear. She was one of Josh’s victims that Bobye Holt spoke about and she testified as part of the prosecution’s argument.

There have been rumblings that Anna Duggar has taken issue with the Duggar sisters and their statements regarding Josh. Jana Duggar is the only adult Duggar sister who has not publicly addressed Josh’s legal matters, including his initial arrest, at all. She did, however, attend the trial during the day the defense presented, and closing arguments were made.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth appear to focus on their own little family, and Counting On fans enjoy seeing what they’re up to these days.