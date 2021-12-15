Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth smile during date night, return to life after Josh Duggar’s trial

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth celebrated date night. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are living their new normal following the Josh Duggar guilty verdict.

The couple went for date night at Top Golf and were all smiles for the camera.

They released a statement about Josh’s guilty verdict, and their’s was easily the most straight to the point.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth do date night

On her Instagram story, Joy-Anna Duggar shared a photo of herself and her husband, Austin Forsyth. Both were looking happy and smiling for the camera.

There was a video of the couple at Top Golf with some friends, and they appeared to be enjoying their time away. After a very heavy month so far, Austin and Joy-Anna likely needed time to regroup and have some peace and fun with friends.

Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Austin Forsyth attended Josh Duggar trial daily

Josh Duggar was found guilty of receipt and possession of child pornography on December 9. His trial began on December 1 and went until closing arguments finished on December 8. It took the jury less than 24 hours to deliberate before finding him guilty on both charges.

Austin Forsyth attended the trial from the beginning, sitting in the back for most of the testimony as some of the other Duggar family members surrounded Anna Duggar in the front row. He listened to the prosecution and defense testimony, including when Bobye Holt testified about what happened to Josh’s four sisters (including Joy-Anna Duggar) and a family friend.

Joy-Anna showed up for a few days, and she was caught looking distraught. It was a lot of information to take in, and both she and Austin wanted to hear the facts for themselves.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

When they released their statement, Joy-Anna and Austin made it a point to say they agreed with the verdict. They also said, “Anna and her children,” with no mention of Josh. It was clear where they stand, and it will be interesting to see how the couple moves forward with the Duggar family in general.

They have kept busy with their two little ones, Gideon and Evelyn Mae. Joy-Anna often spends time outside with the kids and occasionally visits Austin on job sites. She is good about keeping her followers updated on what’s happening in her life. They appear to be going back to a more normal life following Josh’s trial, and that’s a good thing.