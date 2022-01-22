Anna Duggar resurfaces on social media after birth of niece

Anna Duggar resurfaced on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Anna Duggar is lurking on social media.

The former reality TV star showed up to congratulate her sister on the birth of her sixth child.

She hasn’t been seen on Instagram since she announced the birth of her seventh child, Madyson Lily, back in October. And before that, Anna hadn’t posted since right before Josh Duggar’s arrest in April.

Anna Duggar breaks silence for sister

Over on Instagram, David and Priscilla Waller announced the birth of their daughter, Deborah Joy Waller. She was born earlier this week, and her Aunt Anna Duggar stopped by to show her love.

Priscilla is Anna’s sister, and the couple lives in Texas. They appeared on 19 Kids and Counting when Josh Duggar and Anna visited them when they resided in Hinsdale, Illinois.

The couple wrote, “Introducing our precious blessing, Deborah Joy Waller. She was born at 2:46am, on Jan. 19, 2022 Weighing 7lbs. 5oz and 20.5″ long. Check out more pictures and a video at DavidlovesPriscilla.com”

Anna Duggar wrote, “Congratulations! 💝” on the post. She also liked the post. This is the most recent Instagram activity. She hasn’t been seen liking or acknowledging any other family member’s posts, and several of the Duggars have been quite active on social media.

Pic credit: @davidncil/Instagram

What has Anna Duggar been up to since Josh’s trial?

Since Anna Duggar was seen leaving the courthouse after Josh Duggar was taken into custody on December 9, there have been no more sightings of the 19 Kids and Counting star.

She has reportedly been thinking about her future and what it will look like with Josh serving time in prison. Anna was said to have been angry with the Duggar sisters who spoke out against their brother and didn’t show support.

Anna Duggar attended every single day of Josh’s trial. They arrived hand-in-hand daily and left together after hours of evidence presentation and testifying. She was said to have spent a lot of time with Josh while he resided at the home of Lacount and Maria Reber as he awaited trial. Anna hasn’t been without her husband this long ever.

Although Anna didn’t appear in any of the holiday footage shared by Jana Duggar, her children were present for the Duggar family Christmas and the big New Year’s Eve party.

It seems Anna Duggar is still lurking on social media but not posting anything on her personal page.