Jeremy Vuolo shares new photo of Jinger Duggar as fans gush, ‘She’s so beautiful’

Jeremy Vuolo shares photos of Jinger Duggar on his social media page a lot.

The Counting On couple is a fan favorite, and followers let them know how much they adore them on nearly every post.

In his most recent post, Jeremy shared a photo of Jinger looking cozy and watching something on the TV.

He captioned the photo of Jinger Duggar with, “It was a good weekend”

Immediately, followers jumped on to Jeremy Vuolo’s post and gushed about his wife.

One follower wrote, “So pretty 😍”

Another was quick to respond, “She’s so beautiful!!! Always been my favorite Duggar ❤️”

Someone else questioned whether they were in Lake Arrowhead.

What have Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar been up to?

It’s been a busy few weeks for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo.

In January, she was part of her friend’s wedding and shared photos from the bridal shower the weekend before the wedding. The following weekend, Jeremy shared a photo of the two of them all dressed up, but the focus was on her spaghetti strap dress.

The Vuolos hosted some of Jinger’s family members recently, too. Jana, Jason, James, and Michelle Duggar flew to California together. The boys shared some videos about their trip, while Jana just shared a selfie with all of them while at the airport.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth joined the family at some point as they were spotted in some of the videos shared. The couple recently returned to social media after a month-long hiatus. Followers are hoping they share a video from their time with Jinger and Jeremy in California.

With Counting On canceled, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo haven’t been too active on social media. They share photos of things they are doing, including the weeks they spent visiting Pennslyvania during the holidays. Some of Jeremy’s old spots were visited, and their girls got to spend time with Jeremy’s parents and grandma.

The couple has also changed the way they share things. Their daughters are no longer posted on social media if their faces show. Felicity was a huge part of Counting On, and Jinger did get a birth special with Evangeline.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are enjoying a more quiet life, which no longer includes documenting their every move to appease followers and fans of the reality TV show they starred in.