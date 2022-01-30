Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth join family in California

Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna Duggar are in California. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have joined some of the other Duggar family members visiting Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo in California.

They did not fly out with the first group from Dallas, and it is unknown when they arrived or how long they’ll be staying.

Jason Duggar shared a video from a visit to Hollywood, and Austin and Joy-Anna were spotted in it. Joy-Anna was recording with her phone, so there will likely be a video uploaded to her YouTube channel as she documented the visit to California.

Who is in California visiting Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo?

Last week, Jana Duggar shared a selfie with her brothers, James and Jason, and their mom, Michelle, from the Dallas-Fort Worth airport as they got ready to leave for California.

Now, it looks like Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have joined some of the family members as they walk around California and explore the local attractions, including Hollywood.

Jason Duggar spent time with Jeremy Vuolo for his Doctrine and Donuts Saturday event over the weekend. Both men shared the photo to their Instagram stories.

What have Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth been up to?

Currently, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are on a social media break. Ahead of the new year, the Counting On star revealed she would be taking a break from the platforms to spend more time with family. For the most part, they have adhered to that, only breaking it once to share a YouTube video.

Interestingly, Joy-Anna and Austin are spending time in California, as there have been rumors they were on the outs with the Duggars. It may be awkward with Michelle Duggar present, though they share similar views with Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo about the Josh Duggar verdict.

Both couples released harsh statements when their brother was found guilty, and Jason Duggar copied Jeremy’s statement and put it in Instagram stories after it was released. It would seem this group of siblings are all on the same page, whereas some may not be.

The kids didn’t appear to be present in the video shared by Jason. It’s unknown whether Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth brought Gideon and Evelyn to California. Still, once they share their video about the trip, followers will get a better picture of what went down on the trip to visit Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo.