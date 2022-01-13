Joy-Anna Duggar drops family video amid social media break

Joy-Anna Duggar shared a new video with followers. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar revealed that the month of January would see her more involved with her kids and spending less time on social media.

She announced her break before 2021 ended, but she returned to YouTube less than two weeks into the new year.

It was a short video, but it showed just how connected Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth are with their kids, Gideon and Evelyn.

Joy-Anna Duggar drops new YouTube video

Joy-Anna Duggar shared a day at the park with Austin Forsyth and her two kids on her YouTube channel.

It opened up with Joy and Austin conversing about the weather and revealing their little ones were still asleep. They woke them up and headed to the park.

The video chronicled going down the slide and using the seesaw. It appeared the family had plenty of fun, spending time outdoors and enjoying the beautiful weather in Arkansas.

At the end of the video, Joy-Anna asked followers to comment below with ideas for upcoming videos and even suggested a Q&A with Austin as a possibility.

Where does Joy-Anna Duggar stand with the Duggars?

There has been a lot of speculation about where Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth stand with their Duggar family following their appearance at Josh Duggar’s trial.

Austin attended several days, hearing some of the worst testimony while sitting in the courtroom. Some of what was said was about what happened to his wife, Joy-Anna, at the hands of Josh Duggar when he was a teen, and she was a little girl.

Following the guilty verdict and Josh being remanded into custody, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth released a statement. They said they “agreed” with the court’s decision.

When the Duggars hosted Christmas, Joy-Anna was seen in the reels shared by Jana Duggar, but it didn’t appear she was sticking around the big house for long. She had her coat on as they opened gifts, and Austin was nowhere to be seen in anything the eldest Duggar daughter shared.

She has not spoken out about where she stands with the family, but speculation is there may be some tension. It would make sense, especially with Anna Duggar reportedly being upset at the sisters who spoke out against Josh. Austin appears to be upset with what he heard in court regarding his wife, which may be behind some of the rifts.