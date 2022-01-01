Joy-Anna Duggar announces social media break after tough ending to 2021

Joy-Anna Duggar is leaving social media in 2021. Pic credit: TLC

It was an intense year for Joy-Anna Duggar and her family as they navigated Josh Duggar’s legal issues for most of the year.

She has been keeping herself busy on social media by documenting her outings with her two kids, Gideon and Evelyn. Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth are big on the outdoors and often take the kids along with them.

Recently, Joy-Anna has been working on reels. She shared one of her and Austin’s five-year glow-up that got plenty of attention from followers.

Joy-Anna Duggar’s announcement

Ahead of the new year, Joy-Anna Duggar put an announcement on her Instagram story.

She revealed that going into 2022, she would be leaving social media for the entire month of January. Joy-Anna wants to refocus on spending time with her family and giving her kids attention. It isn’t a permanent break, just one to let her and Austin Forsyth refocus and regroup following a very busy and devastating December.

Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Decemeber 2021 was hard for Joy-Anna Duggar and Asutin Forsyth

Josh Duggar’s trial took its toll on Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth.

Each day, Austin attended the trial and heard the testimony. He was present for both the prosecution and defense, though the former was more intense as details about what Josh did to his sisters, including Joy-Anna, were revealed when Bobye Holt testified.

Joy-Anna attended the trial a few times, looking distraught as she heard some of what was said. When the guilty verdict came in, she and Austin took a few days to process things before they released a statement that revealed they agreed with what the court found and made sure to acknowledge Anna and her kids, not Anna and Josh’s kids.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

It was rumored there was family tension following the Duggar daughters speaking out, especially with Anna Duggar reportedly being angry at them. The couple spent Thanksgiving with his family in Texas, and for Christmas, it looked like only Joy-Anna and the kids stopped by the Duggar gathering.

As Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth take time to regroup in January and refocus on important things to their family, followers will be waiting to find out how the month without social media went.

Before the January social media cleanse began, Joy-Anna and Austin made sure to send new year wishes to their following.

2022 is looking bright for Counting On stars Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth.