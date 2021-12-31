Joy-Anna Duggar debuts couple reel, Counting On fans gush over her and Austin Forsyth

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth enjoy spending time together. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth seem to get better looking as the years go by.

The Counting On star has been keeping busy by making reels for Instagram, and her latest one has fans gushing in the comments about her relationship with Austin.

She has found her calling when it comes to social media content, and the relationship then and now reel is getting her a lot of attention.

Joy-Anna Duggar shares a couple then and now reel

Over on Instagram, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth smiled big as they took part in a then and now reel. He had a big smile on his face as the couple posed together.

The photo chosen by Joy-Anna was one from when she was 18 and Austin was 22, and then they posed for their “now” portion.

It was clear the couple grew up since their initial photo, and Counting On fans gushed over them in the comments.

One follower wrote, “❤️y’all are looking even more in love!!”

Another said, “The way he looks at you is so sweet 🙂”

And another chimed in, saying, “Bestie I love that he participates in stuff like this with a big smile always!!!! You can tell y’all love each other so much!!!!!”

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth had a hard December

As the new year is around the corner, people are beginning to reflect on their year. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth had a tough one due to what’s happened in her family and with her brother, Josh Duggar.

Austin spent every day attending the trial for Josh Duggar. He mostly sat in the back of the courtroom, listening to the defense and prosecution testimony. Joy-Anna occasionally joined him and looked distraught as she listened to some of the testimony.

They made where they stood clear with their statement about Josh’s guilty verdict, even going as far as making sure they said “Anna and her kids” instead of Josh and Anna’s kids.

Joy-Anna did pop up at the Duggar family Christmas, but she was photographed with her jacket on. Gideon and Evelyn were also in the reels shared by Jana Duggar, but Austin was nowhere to be found.

As 2022 comes swooping in, Joy-Anna Duggar seems to be finding her groove with the Instagram reels, and Austin Forsyth is happy to humor her when needed.