Hannah Wissmann shows off bridal shower invite — When is she marrying Jeremiah Duggar?

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are tying the knot in a few weeks.

The couple went public last fall after months of speculation about a courtship between the two.

Their wedding date leaked, and it looks like they will be walking down the aisle on March 26. That is just a little over a month away, and that’s likely why Hannah is having her bachelorette party and bridal shower this weekend.

Hannah Wissmann shows off bachelorette and bridal shower invites

Hannah Wissmann showed off some things that her friends were excited about this weekend on her Instagram Stories.

Included in the photos were pictures of her bachelorette invite and her bridal shower invite.

Last month, Hannah revealed that she had found her dress. She tagged Renee’s bridal, the same woman who dressed the Duggar daughters. She has been a part of the weddings on Counting On, so Hannah was likely able to find just what she was looking forward to wearing on her special day.

She also shared a photo of her sisters who were there while she found her dress. Hannah Wissmann is part of a big family like Jeremiah, so it’s expected her bridal party will be relatively large.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann timeline

Last summer, things really picked up steam with rumors about a Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann courtship. The two were spotted standing close to one another at the Magnolia Silos, and from there, things escalated.

Jeremiah confirmed he was courting Hannah by the fall, and the two were engaged in early January. Jana Duggar has been along with Jeremiah when he’s visited the Wissmann family in Nebraska, and it was even rumored that she might have been seeing Stephen Wissmann. That is not the case, though, as Jana remains single.

If March 26, 2022, is the couple’s wedding date, that means they have a little over a month before they tie the knot. Jeremiah will likely have Jedidiah Duggar, his twin brother, stand up for him. It’s unclear if his other brothers will be a part of the wedding, though traditionally, the siblings use each other to stand up.

All eyes will be on Hannah Wissmann as she walks down the aisle before becoming Mrs. Jeremiah Duggar. It will likely be a huge event, given the size of both families.