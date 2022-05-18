Duggar sisters’ salaries revealed: Here’s how much the former Counting On stars make

The Duggar sisters’ salaries were revealed. Pic credit: TLC

It’s been over a year since Counting On was canceled, yet the Duggar daughters are still using their fame to bring in some cash.

While there’s been some debate about whether the couples who filmed were paid for appearing on the TLC show, social media seems to be where the money is for them now.

The Sun obtained the depositions the Duggar sisters took when they were suing over the police report released in 2015 identifying them as Josh Duggar’s victims a decade prior.

Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna all had to discuss what they made, and their income levels may be shocking to some fans and critics.

Jill Duggar’s salary

Surprisingly, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have the lowest income of the four married Duggar sisters. They have been upfront about not being appropriately paid for their time filming with TLC, and when they did recover what was owed, it was revealed to have been little more than minimum wage.

Both Jill and Derick were deposed for the lawsuit, and their income was revealed. They struggled to make ends meet, often relying on help from food banks and neighbors as Derick went to law school and the couple broke free from the Duggars.

She estimated her income to have been around $10,000 in 2020. That included money from sponsored posts, their blog, and other social media ventures. Derick admitted that he made about $800 a month working part-time.

Jessa Duggar’s salary

Jessa Duggar was deposed for her part of the lawsuit as well. She admitted that she was paid by her father, Jim Bob Duggar, when she helped him with some design work for houses he was flipping.

According to the Duggar daughter, she brought in around $30,000 for 2020. That included sponsored posts, her YouTube channel, and other social media venues.

It’s expected that 2021 may have been significantly higher for Jessa as she has put a lot of work into her YouTube channel, which includes the birth of Fern in July 2021 and the revelation she and Ben are moving into a bigger home they are remodeling.

She made three times more than her sister, Jill.

Jinger Duggar’s salary

As if this would be a surprise to anyone, Jinger Duggar is the sister who has the highest income.

During her deposition, she revealed that she made more than $100,000 but less than $200,000. That’s a vast difference from her other sisters, despite similar avenues of money streams.

Jinger’s income includes social media posts, income from Counting On, and the book she and Jeremy Vuolo released.

She also talked about her losing partnerships as well. A few companies have dropped her because of who she is and her affiliation with the Duggar family. Fonuts was one of the bigger deals she lost.

Joy-Anna Duggar’s salary

Joy-Anna Duggar falls into second place regarding salaries among the Duggar sisters.

She estimated that she made $40,000 in 2020. That’s $10,000 more than Jessa and four times what Jill brought in.

Most of her income comes from her promoting products on social media. She also admitted that it’s hard for her to get new deals and continue partnerships because of the baggage of being a Duggar.

What the other family members make remains a mystery, especially with many of them relying on working for their father. Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna Duggar had their lawsuit dismissed in court, so the depositions were unsealed.