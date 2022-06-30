Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro opens up about mental health struggles

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shares update on his mental health. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has taken some time off from filming to focus on his mental health.

Recent photos and videos of him showed him looking healthy according to fans. He also recently celebrated a year of sobriety, a major milestone for him in his recovery journey.

Watching Ronnie doing so well left many fans hoping he would be making a return in the upcoming season.

Despite reports that he was possibly coming back, he did not appear in the premiere episode for the new season.

As viewers wonder whether he will show up later on in the season, Ronnie recently shared an update regarding his mental health.

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro discusses his mental health struggles

Ronnie often shares images on his Instagram Stories that consist of quotes or other sayings that usually seem to coincide with things he has going on in his life.

Just recently, Ronnie shared a post regarding mental health, and it’s possible he posted it to describe his current state of mind.

In the background was the ocean and a beach and the caption read, “Having anxiety and Depression is like being scared and tired at the same time.”

Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instagram

It seemed as though Ronnie was reaching out to share how he was currently feeling, but he didn’t elaborate much more than that.

It’s possible that Ronnie is struggling right now as rumors have been circulating that he and his fiancee Saffire Matos have gone their separate ways.

Neither of them has been posting photos of one another, and both have shared cryptic messages on their social media pages making it seem as though they are on the outs.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro seemingly throws a dig at Saffire Matos

Not only is Ronnie sharing posts that appear to be about his mental health, but he also appeared to throw a dig Saffire’s way.

He recently shared a post that listed the things people do when they don’t really love someone.

The post he shared mentioned not talking to someone for days on end.

While Ronnie didn’t directly call Saffire out with the post, the timing of it lined up with the breakup rumors, making it seem as though he was possibly throwing shade Saffire’s way.

Neither Saffire nor Ronnie have publicly confirmed that they’ve broken up, so it’s possible they’ve just hit a rough patch and could work things out.

Fans should stay tuned to see if Ronnie and Saffire will continue their relationship or part ways for good.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.