Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro looks happy and healthy in new photos with fiancee Saffire Matos

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro appears happy and healthy in a new pic taken with fiance Saffire Matos. Pic credit: @_saffabear_/Instagram

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro looks happy and healthy in a new series of social media snaps with fiancee Saffire Matos.

The reality television star stepped away from filming Jersey Shore back in May of this year.

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast member wrote in a statement on his Instagram Story.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“My number one goal now is facing my struggles head-on,” he continued.

Ronnie was an original cast member on Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012 and currently stars on the Family Vacation spinoff, which premiered in 2018.

The news of his step back from the show came shortly after he was revealed to have avoided charges in a domestic violence case that came to light in late April after he allegedly attacked his partner in Los Angeles. He was taken to jail and released the same day on bail.

Ronnie appears healthy in the new photographs

Ronnie appears happy and healthy in the new series of photographs that were shared on Saffire’s social media page.

In a sequence of five photographs, Saffire and Ronnie smile for the camera.

In three images, Saffire wore a very short, form-fitting white dress with a halter top front and a crisscross back. The dress had a long sash which was loosely tied at the midpoint of the young woman’s back.

Her hair was parted in the middle and fashioned into waves that fell over her shoulders and down her back.

Ronnie was dressed in a solid black tee with acid-washed jeans. He wore a pendant on his neck and smiled for the camera.

A look at Saffire and Ronnie’s love story

Following his ups and downs with his former girlfriend and mother of his daughter Ariana, Jenn Harley, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star found love with Saffire, a native of Staten Island, New York.

The couple made their relationship public in the fall of 2020.

“She’s special to me. I met her back in February and we talked for, you know, for four or five months and we really did have a strong connection and bond,” Magro said of his relationship with the cosmetician to Us Weekly.

Days after his arrest, Saffire posted a statement to her Instagram story where she defended allegations against Ronnie.

“Ronnie and I are fine there is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts. I don’t think it’s fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention,” she stated.

In June of this year, Ronnie asked Saffire to marry him via a romantic proposal on the beach.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.