Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro seemingly takes shot at Saffire Matos amid breakup rumors

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shares a cryptic post possibly directed at Saffire Matos. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been on a rollercoaster ride with his most recent relationship.

After a tumultuous relationship with his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Jenn Harley, it seems Ronnie has found himself in a similar situation with his fiancee Saffire Matos.

Ronnie and Saffire have been together for a while now, and they even seemed extremely happy together.

Despite an alleged domestic incident that led to Ronnie’s arrest, Saffire stood by him and even said yes to his marriage proposal.

Ronnie seemed like he was doing well, but some cryptic posts lately have led fans to think the couple has called it quits.

Now, not only are the two of them sharing messages on their social media, but Ronnie’s recent post seems to take a shot at Saffire.

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro seemingly takes shot at Saffire Matos

Ronnie has been known to share some passive-aggressive posts on his Instagram page when things aren’t going well in his personal life.

If the recent breakup rumors are true, then his most recent post seemed to be geared toward Saffire.

He shared an image from an Instagram page that discusses love and relationships. The post he took the image from listed the different things people do if they “never loved you.”

The quote Ronnie shared from the list read, “Gone days without talking to you.”

Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instagram

Based on the timing of his post, it appears that there could be some merit to the recent breakup rumors, and Saffire may have stopped speaking to Ronnie at the moment.

Saffire has also stopped sharing photos of Ronnie on her Instagram page, so it’s possible they could be done for good.

Will Ronnie Ortiz-Magro return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

Prior to the start of the new season, it was rumored that Ronnie would be making a return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

He had taken some time off to focus on his mental health and seemed to be doing much better.

He celebrated a major milestone in his sobriety as he posted about being sober for one year. Fans also noted how healthy he looked in videos and photos posted by Saffire.

Despite reports that Ronnie would return for the new season, he was not present during the premiere episode.

Fans should stay tuned to see if Ronnie makes a comeback in upcoming episodes.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.