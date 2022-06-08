Jersey Shore fans think Ronnie Ortiz-Magro split from Saffire Matos — Here’s why

It seems that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos have split up. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been laying low for several months.

He briefly stepped away from filming the show with the rest of the cast to focus on his mental health following his arrest.

While focusing on himself, Ronnie has reached major milestones in his sobriety and it was reported that he was returning in the second half of the season, which is set to debut this month.

When videos surfaced of him dancing beside his fiancee Saffire Matos and his daughter Ariana, fans noted how healthy he looked.

Things appeared to be going well for Ronnie but it looks like there may be some trouble in his relationship.

Some fans speculated that he and Saffire may have split following recent posts.

Jersey Shore fans speculate that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos have split

Ronnie and Saffire are notorious for sharing cryptic posts on their social media pages regarding love and relationships.

Whenever those types of posts appeared, the rumors spread that the two of them were in a fight or breaking up. Those posts haven’t appeared in quite some time but recently, both of them started doing it again.

Saffire shared two separate posts and one of them seemingly called out Ronnie for making a fake profile.

Pic credit: @saffirematos/Instagram

The second mentioned, “The realest woman in a man’s corner is the one he hurts the most.”

The post continued, “By the time he decides to do right by her, she doesn’t know how to love him anymore.”

But, she wasn’t the only one who shared a cryptic message.

Ronnie shared one of his own.

The image read, “A relationship where we both hustle, we both cook, we both clean, we both pay, we both spoil each other. That’s a relationship.”

Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instagram

In addition to the photos shared on their Instagram stories, both of them have stopped following each other.

Will Ronnie Ortiz-Magro return full-time in Season 5B of Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

While it seems that he may be having issues in his relationship, neither he nor Saffire have confirmed that they’ve gone their separate ways.

It’s quite possible fans will have an opportunity to get more insight into their relationship when Season 5B premieres this month.

It’s still unclear how much of a role Ronnie will have in the new season if any as MTV has yet to confirm his official return.

Fans should stay tuned as more information becomes available.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns on Thursday, June 23, at 8/7c.