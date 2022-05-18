Angelina Pivarnick shows off flawless skin in an unedited photo. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick has been facing a lot of backlash recently for her overuse of filters in her social media photos.

Several people have accused her of editing photos to the point of being unrecognizable. They’ve also noted how much her edits cause her to look identical to reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Recently Angelina clapped back at the haters and shared a photo of herself without a filter.

She shared that she uses filters because she likes them but noted that she certainly doesn’t have to use them to look good.

Now, it looks like Angelina is doubling down on her unfiltered look as she shared an unedited photo of her refreshed and glowing skin.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick shows off glowing skin with no filter

Angelina has been under a lot of stress over the last few months as she’s dealt with the backlash of her divorce proceedings with her estranged husband Chris Larangeira.

While she did end up hospitalized at one point as the stress took a toll on her body, she has since recovered and appears to have bounced back better than ever.

She shared a few photos on her Instagram stories and showed off her seemingly flawless skin.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This time, she did not use any type of filter or editing and was showing off her natural face.

Her skin had a radiant glow and looked smooth and free of imperfections.

She captioned the first photo, “No filter at all here’s the after affect of the bbglow.”

Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

The second photo was another mirror selfie and she wrote, “No filter for the ppl that say all I do is filter.”

Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Angelina had a facial procedure done and was raving about the results.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick’s history with cosmetic procedures

Angelina is no stranger to cosmetic procedures and she has not been shy about making that known.

In addition to recently having a nose job, she’s also had a Band-Aid butt-lift, Botox injections, and breast augmentation.

She’s openly shared that she would much rather have plastic surgery than work out to get the figure she wants.

While she’s often criticized for editing her photos, it’s clear she has no problem admitting to the things she does to improve her body.

Angelina recently finished filming the latest season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. A release date has yet to be announced at this time but fans will catch up with her and her latest look when the new season begins.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.