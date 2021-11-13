Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick goes to the ‘dark side,’ shocks fans with latest look

Angelina Pivarnick goes to the “dark side” with a new look. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick certainly knows how to get people talking and her latest transformation is no exception.

Angelina shared photos on her Instagram page and announced that she had gone to the “dark side.”

She posed in the photo and her hair appeared notably darker than usual. It was styled with a middle part as her long tresses flowed with messy beachy waves.

She captioned the post, “I am your one-way ticket to your darker side.”

It wasn’t her dark-toned hair that shocked fans, however; it was the fact that she was nearly unrecognizable due to her makeup.

Not only did Angelina not look like herself but she appeared even more like Kim Kardashian than she has in the past. The look is one she appears to have been working towards more frequently as of lately.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick shocks fan with ‘dark side’

Angelina’s followers were quick to flock to the comments section to share their reactions.

Many of the comments were favorable to the new look as they filled her feed with several fire emojis.

Fans react with fire emojis. Pic credit: @va_nes_ugh/@rocstar_irv24/@houdacasablanca/@imagerybyoscar/Instagram

One fan was so amazed by the transformation that they claimed the new look was going to start “breaking Instagram feeds everywhere.”

A separate person was in awe and simply commented, “R u kidding me.”

Followers are amazed by Angelina’s look. Pic credit: @drjohnny_/@natalienegrotti/Instagram

A large majority of the comments, however, seemed to focus on Angelina’s shocking resemblance to Kim Kardashian. Many people had to do a double-take and couldn’t believe how similar she looked to the celebrity.

Followers think Angelina is Kim Kardashian. Pic credit: @shea_smith29/@catiexo26/@draculakitty85/Instagram

Angelina Pivarnick continues to transform into the Kim Kardashian of Staten Island

Angelina’s post is just the latest in a series of photos where fans have accused her of trying to look like Kim Kardashian.

It appears that the more cosmetic procedures Angelina has done, the more similar she looks to the star.

Despite some of her followers being critical of her for trying so hard to look like Kim, Angelina doesn’t seem to mind.

When Kim took a recent visit to Staten Island, Angelina shared a post to her Instagram story with a message for the Kardashian sister.

The post had a picture of Angelina from the original season of Jersey Shore and read, “There’s only room for one Kim Kardashian on Staten Island.”

The caption made reference to the title Angelina gave herself upon being introduced to the show.

Whether intentional or not, Angelina continues to wow fans with her transformations. Fans can continue to keep up with Angelina’s latest looks by following her on social media.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.