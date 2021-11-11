Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick stuns in curve-hugging bodysuit

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick shows off her figure. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick is turning heads after showing off her figure in a sexy outfit.

Angelina posed in a curve-hugging bodysuit. The getup left little to the imagination as it showed off her cleavage and fit like a glove.

Angelina often flaunts her body and is proud of how she looks.

She’s also been extremely open about the cosmetic procedures she’s had, which include botox, lip injections, scar removal, a bandaid butt-lift, and breast augmentation.

Angelina has praised her plastic surgeon on her social media pages and hasn’t been shy about preferring plastic surgery to exercise.

Her recent photo was shared in her Instagram stories and is one of the many she’s shared of herself on her page.

Angelina Pivarnick flaunts her figure. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans compare Angelina Pivarnick to Kim Kardashian

Aside from turning heads with her posts, Angelina has also got Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans talking about how similar she looks to Kim Kardashian.

Angelina has referred to herself as the “Kim Kardashian of Staten Island,” and she’s actually started to look shockingly similar to the celebrity.

Some fans have commented on her posts and claimed that they had to do a double-take and weren’t sure if they were looking at Kim or Angelina.

Chris Larangeira rarely shows up in Angelina Pivarnick’s photos

The number of times Angelina has shared solo pictures of herself on her social media has caused concern amongst fans.

Her husband, Chris Larangeira, rarely makes an appearance in her posts, and it’s caused many to speculate that their marriage was on the rocks.

The couple was headed for divorce as of January of this year, but it looks like as of this past summer, they had a change of heart.

The pair have been working on their relationship and have been very open about their struggles on recent episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The rumor mill started again recently after Angelina purchased a new home and celebrated the accomplishment with her friend instead of Chris. Her followers assumed that she and Chris were having issues again and were confused about his absence from her posts.

Angelina closes on new home. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

The rumors were quickly shut down, however, when Chris was spotted filming with Angelina and the rest of the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation at the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys.

The air date for the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has yet to be announced.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.