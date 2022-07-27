Jersey Shore Family Vacation continues filming despite cancellation rumors. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast has entertained fans for over a decade.

Not only did viewers enjoy watching their party days in the earlier seasons, but they’ve grown to love seeing their dynamic now that they’ve gotten a little older.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation spinoff has shown the cast in a new light as they take trips alongside their children and significant others.

While some things have changed, the fun and good times certainly haven’t.

At one point, when the cast spoke out against MTV’s decision to film a reboot titled Jersey Shore 2.0, fans worried that they would cease filming altogether.

Angelina Pivarnick and Mike Sorrentino confirmed to fans that the rumors were false and that they were continuing on with the show.

Despite additional rumors that MTV was upset with the cast for sharing their joint statement against the new show, filming has continued, and the roommates have already started documenting it.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation starts filming again amid cancellation rumors

The crew is back together again and ready to resume filming.

The girls of Jersey Shore Family Vacation shared photos and videos on social media, signaling that they were surrounded by cameras and back in action.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared a post to her Instagram Story as she made a kiss face toward the camera and the caption at the bottom had the “record” icon.

She followed that up with a shot of herself alongside her costars Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, and Angelina Pivarnick.

The ladies weren’t the only ones who appeared to be filming.

JWOWW shared a shot to her Instagram Story showing her sitting next to her costar Vinny Guadagnino as they sat on set.

Even Mike Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, shared a snap and used a film camera as her caption.

Jersey Shore 2.0 production paused

Viewers will be happy to know that Jersey Shore Family Vacation continues to film, but the same can’t be said for the reboot of Jersey Shore 2.0.

News broke recently that production for the new show had been temporarily paused, but MTV has yet to release a reason.

It was speculated that issues regarding the cast dynamics could be to blame. Sources noted seeing vans and trucks parked outside of the Atlantic City home where they had begun to film, but those trucks were gone a few days later.

It’s unclear at this time if or when filming will begin again.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.