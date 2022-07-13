Production for Jersey Shore 2.0 stopped unexpectedly — Here’s what we know

Production of Jersey Shore 2.0 has been temporarily suspended. Pic credit: MTV

Production was set to begin recently for the new Jersey Shore reboot, Jersey Shore 2.0.

The new group of castmates was ready to take on Atlantic City, and a house had already been picked out for them to start shooting.

Sources connected with the show told TMZ that the house “was already fitted with cameras, lighting and a security guard — when everything suddenly came to a stop.”

Sources believe the unexpected stop could likely be due to issues with the cast’s dynamic or someone from the group getting into trouble.

As recently as Friday, black SUVs were seen with production equipment outside of the home, but by the end of the weekend, everything “was packed up and taken away. So, whatever went wrong, it was sudden.”

The only information MTV has provided is confirmation that production was “paused.”

Will MTV move forward with Jersey Shore 2.0?

The news about MTV’s reboot, Jersey Shore 2.0, was met with mixed opinions from fans and former OG cast members.

Upon hearing about the idea, the original roommates who had recently wrapped filming Jersey Shore Family Vacation were unhappy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They issued a joint statement together in protest of being copied. They were upset about the number of years they spent putting themselves out there and felt that the new version would “exploit” the original seasons of the show.

They felt the new spinoff would use their “hard work and authenticity to gain viewers.”

Some wondered whether the statement would impact MTV’s decision to move forward. While MTV didn’t release an official response, it was rumored that they were upset with the cast and felt the statement made them seem ungrateful.

It seems that MTV had planned to move forward with filming until the recent production halt.

The OG cast continues with Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Despite sharing their disappointment with MTV’s decision to film Jersey Shore 2.0, the OG cast has continued with Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The current season is a few episodes in and has brought more drama for Angelina Pivarnick as she’s been suspected of cheating on her husband, Chris Larangeira.

In addition to cheating rumors, Chris also revealed to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino that Angelina leaked the wedding speech audio. Mike shared the news with his costars, which rehashed the conflict between Angelina, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Deena Cortese, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Fans were upset with Mike following the episode as they didn’t feel he handled the situation well. They felt he should have gone to Angelina first and should have been more supportive of her.

Mike has reassured fans that they need to keep watching and will likely be happy with how everything turns out.

Fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming episodes to find out how all of the drama plays out. No further information is available regarding Jersey Shore 2.0 at this time.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.