Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino tells troll to ‘fall back’ after they label his recent actions ‘a shame’

Jersey Shore’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino claps back at a troll. Pic credit: MTV

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is in the hot seat following the most recent Jersey Shore Family Vacation episode.

The episode showed him medaling into Angelina Pivarnick’s personal life and reminded fans and castmates alike of the “old Mike” who was infamous for stirring the pot with people.

Mike heard different claims from an alleged sidepiece of Angelina’s and her husband Chris and quickly relayed the gossip back to his roommates before confirming any of it as truth with Angelina.

The move has him taking a lot of heat from his followers who disagree with how everything was handled.

One critic, in particular, thought Mike’s actions were shameful, but he wasn’t letting the comment go.

Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino tells troll to ‘fall back’

Mike has come a long way since the early days of Jersey Shore. He’s maintained his sobriety and serves as an inspiration to all.

He’s completely changed his ways and aims always to be a positive person and a good friend to those around him. The recent improvements he’s made in his life caused fans to be even more surprised with how he handled the rumors about Angelina.

Viewers felt that it was unfair not to bring the allegations directly to her, and they couldn’t understand why Mike was stirring the pot.

One critic even went as far as to call Mike “a shame” for how things were handled, and they don’t think he would have acted the same way had one of the other girls been in the situation.

They used Jenni “JWOWW” Farley’s divorce from Roger Mathews as an example and said, “I agree!! You know damn well he wouldn’t have done this to any of the other girls…. [JWOWW] went through a divorce and not a peep when roger was running his mouth about her…. They all supported her…. It’s a shame… Angelina deserves the same!! SUPPORT!!

Mike was quick to clap back at the hater.

He reminded them he was in prison when things transpired between JWOWW and her ex-husband.

He said, “When jenni went through a divorce I was in prison so fall back troll.”

Pic credit: @ItsTheSituation/Twitter

Mike Sorrentino urges followers to keep watching Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Mike spent a lot of time defending himself after the recent episode.

He also reminded people that Angelina was “toxic” and that it was hard to trust her after her history.

However, he did acknowledge that the show was far from over, and he urged people to keep watching because they’ll probably like how everything ends up.

Pic credit: @ItsTheSituation/Twitter

As of now, it seems the group was able to work past any issues with Angelina as they’ve all spent time together recently.

Viewers should stay tuned to new episodes to see how everything plays out.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.