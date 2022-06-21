Jersey Shore spoiler: Mike Sorrentino stirs the pot with Angelina Pivarnick cheating rumors

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino butts into Angelina Pivarnick’s personal life in a sneak peek. Pic credit: MTV

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has played many roles while on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

He caused a lot of trouble among his costars in the very early days of the series before he made significant changes in his life.

Since committing to improving himself and overcoming several obstacles, he has served as an amazing friend and inspiration to his roommates and someone they can depend on.

While he may be dependable and trustworthy, that hasn’t stopped him from instigating a few situations from time to time. He often gets involved in investigating different things that have happened with his costars, especially Angelina Pivarnick and her marriage troubles.

A sneak peek into the new season shows that Mike is about to stir the pot for Angelina regarding the cheating rumors surrounding her this year.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino stirs the pot with Angelina Pivarnick cheating rumors

Shortly after Chris Larangeira officially filed for divorce from Angelina, rumors started to spread that she had been unfaithful with not just one but two separate men.

One of those men was allegedly a guy she filmed with on All Star Shore, a new reality TV series.

Angelina shared a lot of posts on social media and warned people not to believe everything they hear.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming season, Mike is seen investigating the claims after seeing Angelina pose alongside a man in several circulating photos and pictures.

He’s seen talking to his costars about it and making assumptions based on the way things appeared.

His actions may cause trouble for Angelina as she deals with ongoing issues with Chris.

This wouldn’t be the first time Mike has butted into Angelina’s personal life, as she became frustrated with him last season after he commented on her and Chris’s sex life.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino talks ‘messy’ new season

Mike admitted that the new season gets a bit “messy” at times during a recent interview with TooFab.

Regarding the Angelina drama, Mike shared, “It’s definitely a very messy season, I think for all of us.”

He shared how each cast member’s actions impact the rest of the group, and he is usually one to call people out on their behavior.

He said, “You see someone’s decisions in the group affect all of us, there’s been inconsistencies that come to light with a certain cast member’s story, and you see how we navigate that to the end of the season and how we get through it.”

Viewers will have to wait and see how Mike’s medaling impacts his friendship with Angelina when the new season premieres this week.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns Thursday, June 23 at 8/7c on MTV.