The cast of Jersey Shore celebrates Romeo’s 1st birthday with lavish party

The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation celebrated Romeo’s 1st birthday. Pic credit: @lauren_sorrentino/Instagram

The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation sure knows how to party.

Now that most of them have settled down with children and spouses, they’ve toned down their partying ways but that doesn’t mean they don’t still know how to throw a good bash.

That’s especially true when it comes to their children.

Deena Cortese recently threw a big party for her son Cameron’s first birthday.

Now, just a few weeks later, Mike and Lauren Sorrentino have done the same for Romeo.

Check out the adorable photos of the cast celebrating Romeo’s big day.

The cast of Jersey Shore celebrates Romeo’s 1st birthday

Romeo’s first birthday bash was celebrated at Mike and Lauren’s home and they certainly went all out for the occasion.

They had a fancy backdrop for pictures that consisted of a balloon arrangement and decorations from Disney’s Luca, which appeared to be the theme for the party.

Pic credit: @lauren_sorrentino/Instagram

The party was filled with entertainment for the kids including a room with a giant ball pit and obstacles.

Pic credit: @lauren_sorrentino/Instagram

Located in a separate room was a few singers playing the guitar and hosting singalongs for the little kids as they sat on a colorful play mat.

Pic credit: @lauren_sorrentino/Instagram

Outside, a pool was being watched by what appeared to be a lifeguard as large balloons floated overhead.

Pic credit: @lauren_sorrentino/Instagram

Also located outside was an area with sand toy favors and a kids’ table with a build your own sea turtle activity.

Pic credit: @lauren_sorrentino/Instagram

Following that, party goers could cool down with some gelato at the truck set up in the backyard.

Pic credit: @lauren_sorrentino/Instagram

Mike and Lauren didn’t miss any details as they even had custom drink stirrers made with Romeo’s face on them.

Pic credit: @lauren_sorrentino/Instagram

Some of Mike and Lauren’s costars joined in on the celebration as Deena Cortese shared a photo of her, her husband Chris Buckner, and their two children CJ and Cameron as they enjoyed the festivities.

They were joined by Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and her children as well.

Pic credit: @deenanicole/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation to return next month

The cast has had a lot to celebrate with their children’s birthdays over the last month and the excitement will continue into June as the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is set to make its return.

MTV recently announced that the second half of Season 5 would premiere on Thursday, June 23.

This season, the cast will take a roommate’s only trip to watch Pauly DelVecchio in his element as they attend one of his DJ gigs.

Following that trip, they will take a more traditional family vacation along with their significant others and children as they take on San Diego, California.

While a lot of fun is in store this season, it won’t be lacking any drama either.

It looks like fans will see as Angelina Pivarnick’s marriage troubles take a turn for the worse and old feuds come back to haunt the cast.

Fans have a lot to look forward to when Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns on Thursday, June 23 at 8/7c on MTV.