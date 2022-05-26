Jersey Shore: Mike Sorrentino’s son Romeo turns 1 — check out his adorable spaghetti smash

Jersey Shore’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino celebrates Romeo’s birthday with a photoshoot. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has made quite the comeback over the years.

He completely turned his life around after he recovered from addiction and has since been an advocate for those still struggling.

Longtime fans of Jersey Shore have watched his transformation and have had the opportunity to see his growth on the Jersey Shore Family Vacation spinoff.

He now films alongside his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, and fans have had a chance to get to know them more intimately.

One of Mike’s greatest dreams came true last year when he welcomed his first child into the world and became a father to baby Romeo.

Now, in what seems like the blink of an eye, Romeo turned one, and they celebrated with a spaghetti smash.

Jersey Shore’s Baby Romeo turns 1

While most parents have their babies smash a cake for their first birthday photos, the Sorrentinos switched it up a bit.

Rather than smashing some cake, they gave things an Italian flare and had him smash some spaghetti.

Mike shared the adorable photos on his Instagram page.

In the first few photos, Romeo sat up in front of a giant bowl of spaghetti.

He was wearing a giant white chef hat and an apron.

He had spaghetti dangling from his mouth in some photos and held a big spatula in his hands in others.

Even their dog got in on the fun as Romeo tipped over the bowl of spaghetti and shared some food with his furry friend.

Romeo was as cute as can be, covered in spaghetti sauce and surrounded by loaves of bread and an Italian flag hanging behind him.

Baby Romeo steals the show in blue

As if playing with some spaghetti wasn’t fun enough, Romeo also had a second photoshoot that kept his clothes looking neater.

Lauren shared the adorable shoot, which showed Romeo as he sat in a white button-down shirt and grey pants with suspenders.

Behind him was a bunch of balloons in different shades of blue and white with large letters spelling out “ONE.”

He switched off between wearing a fedora and scally cap.

A small scooter was in the photo, and once again, the family dog made an appearance beside him.

Knowing the Sorrentinos and how they like to throw elaborate celebrations, as evidenced by Romeo’s baptism, there’s likely to be a big party coming to celebrate Romeo’s big day.

Fans should stay tuned as there are sure to be more fun photos as Mike and Lauren celebrate their baby boy.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.