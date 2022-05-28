Jersey Shore returns next month followed by premiere of Buckhead Shore

The new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will air next month. Pic credit: MTV

The wait is over for Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans.

Despite fears that the recent drama between the OG cast and MTV would affect the next season, the network has moved forward with a return date.

The OG cast will be back on fans’ television screens for the second half of Season 5 next month.

The last time viewers saw the cast, they were vacationing with their families in the Florida Keys.

The newest Jersey Shore babies experienced their first family trip and the group watched as Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira struggled to save their marriage.

Viewers will be able to catch up with all the latest happenings when the first episode kicks off on Thursday, June 23.

Here’s what we know about the new season.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns next month

With pandemic restrictions easing up, the cast is now able to travel freely without being restricted to a particular location.

The roommates will travel to El Paso and this time, they’ll be doing things the old school way by leaving their kids and significant others at home.

They’ll party with Pauly DelVecchio as he performs at one of his DJ gigs.

Following their roommate-only vacation, they’ll be joined by their kids and partners for their traditional family vacation.

While vacationing in San Diego, the squad will have some good times but it wouldn’t be a family vacation without a little drama.

Angelina reaches a breaking point in her marriage issues and some past conflicts will resurface and cause the entire group to be at odds with one another.

It’s sure to be a wild second half of the season that viewers won’t want to miss.

Buckhead Shore to premiere following Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Not only will Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans get their fix of their favorite roommates, but they’ll also get a chance to meet a new cast with the premiere of Buckhead Shore.

The new show will premiere immediately after Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The new show takes place in Buckhead Georgia and will debut a cast of longtime friends and former love interests.

The cast consists of JuJu Barney, Katie Canham, Savannah Gabriel, Adam Giraldo, Parker Lipman, Bethania Locke, Pat Muresan, Chelsea Prescott, and DJ Simmons.

They will enjoy themselves on their annual summer getaway that will consist of good times, lots of drama, and steamy hookups.

There’s a lot to look forward to next month as Jerzdays make their official return to kick off the summer.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns on Thursday, June 23 at 8/7c on MTV.