Jersey Shore’s Deena Cortese throws lavish 1st birthday party for her son Cameron

Last year was a year of new additions for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation crew.

Not only did Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino reveal that they were expecting their first baby after suffering a previous loss, but they were joined by their costar Deena Cortese.

Deena was simultaneously preparing to welcome a new bundle of joy to her family as she announced her second pregnancy with her husband, Chris Buckner, just a few weeks ahead of Lauren and Mike.

Both Deena and Lauren gave birth to baby boys, Cameron and Romeo. The boys experienced their first family vacation with the Jersey Shore cast during the most recent season.

While it seems like they just made their entrance into the world, the cast recently celebrated Cameron’s first birthday.

Check out the adorable photos of Cameron’s fun-filled day.

Deena Cortese throws son Cameron a lavish 1st birthday party

Jersey Shore fans will recall that Deena likes to throw lavish parties, as evidenced by her son’s baby shower filmed in a previous season.

Cameron’s first birthday was no exception as she went all-out to celebrate her baby boy.

She shared a video highlighting Cameron’s big day.

The Sesame Street-themed fun came complete with a candy bar titled “cookie corner” and several tasty treats and snacks all fitting in with the theme.

A backdrop looked like a brick wall covered with a balloon arch where friends and family could pose together for pictures.

Cameron had a triple-tiered birthday cake, and there appeared to be some entertainment provided for the kids.

The adults even had a chance to have some fun as a DJ played songs for everyone to dance to.

The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation celebrates Cameron’s 1st birthday

Deena and Chris celebrated their son alongside their Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars, who shared several photos of the special occasion.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared photos as she and her son Lorenzo and daughter Giovanna celebrated together.

They were joined by Lauren and Mike, who referred to Cameron as their son Romeo’s “cousin” as Mike captioned the post, “I don’t have friends, I have family‼️ Happy 1st birthday cousin Cameron.”

Also present at the party were Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and her children and Angelina Pivarnick, who also shared photos of the big day.

It looks like the cast and their families had a great time celebrating Cameron on his first birthday.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.