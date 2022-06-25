Jersey Shore: Mike Sorrentino explains why he called Angelina out as a cheater

Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino defends calling Angelina Pivarnick a cheater. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino seems to be at the head of a lot of the drama to come in the new season.

While Mike has been a voice of reason during arguments between his roommates over the last few seasons, he seems to be stirring the pot this season.

The trailer for Jersey Shore Family Vacation showed him calling Angelina out as a cheater and in the premiere episode, he shared photos of Angelina with his castmates.

Those photos were sent to him by Angelina herself as she was on vacation in Mexico with another man.

Now, Mike is explaining why he confronted Angelina about her alleged infidelity.

Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino explains why he called Angelina Pivarnick a cheater

It’s clear that there will be a lot of drama coming viewers’ way this season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation and Mike looks to be at the center of a lot of it.

It seems that he has no regrets about that though as he feels it’s important to confront his costars about problems that impact the group.

He spoke to InTouch and said, “This season is definitely a lot messier than I would like. But at the same time, if anyone in the group’s decisions start to bleed into our life and make our life messy, that’s when I’m gonna call you out.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Mike isn’t the only one who will get into it with Angelina as she’s set to have a run-in with the girls of the cast as well.

Shortly after Chris Larangeira filed for divorce from Angelina earlier this year, allegations resurfaced about the wedding speech drama and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley claimed he confirmed Angelina to be the one who leaked the infamous wedding speech audio that caused all of the chaos between the girls, to begin with.

Angelina repeatedly denied doing so and claimed that Chris was just bitter about the divorce.

JWOWW called Angelina out as a liar on social media and the argument even lead her and Mike’s wife Lauren Sorrentino to unfollow Angelina on social media for a short period of time.

Where does Angelina Pivarnick stand with the Jersey Shore cast today?

While Mike claimed the season gets “messy” it seems that they may be able to work things out between them all.

Despite Mike meddling in her relationship issues, they appear to have forgiven each other.

Angelina recently appeared alongside Mike, JWOWW, and her other costars to celebrate Romeo’s first birthday.

JWOWW and Lauren are also following Angelina again and things seem better between all of them.

Fans will have to stay tuned to the new season to see how all of the drama unfolds.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.