Angelina Pivarnick and Mike Sorrentino comment on Jersey Shore cancellation rumors. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is in Season 5 as they continue taking group trips with their children and significant others.

Fans became worried ahead of the new season airing as the cast shared a joint statement protesting MTV’s reboot of Jersey Shore 2.0.

The OG cast felt like the show was capitalizing on their hard work and didn’t appreciate being imitated as they continued to put their lives on display.

MTV didn’t formally comment on the statement, but it was reported that they weren’t happy with the cast and felt they were being ungrateful.

News broke recently that the reboot had been paused temporarily as film crews departed an Atlantic City house where the cast was rumored to be filming. MTV did not provide additional information besides confirming that production had halted momentarily.

Now, it seems the rumor mill is fired up with gossip that Jersey Shore Family Vacation will be canceled after next season — but Angelina Pivarnick and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino had something to say about that.

Angelina Pivarnick and Mike Sorrentino shut down rumors of Jersey Shore Family Vacation cancellation

Fans are concerned that Jersey Shore Family Vacation has reached the end of its time filming.

One viewer shared their thoughts on Twitter but was quickly shut down in two separate incidents.

The Twitter user wrote, “Damn, I just found out that [Jersey Shore] is being cancelled after the 06th Season. That’s messed up!!”

They then tagged different cast members and asked, “So What Do All Of You Have Planned Next?”

Angelina chimed in and reassured them, “Not true at all. A lot of rumors going around but we are def not the ones cancelled .. “

She then thanked the person “for being a loyal fan” and added, “stay tuned for more to come and tomorrow is a new episode of jersey shore so watch that with us.”

Mike took the time to respond, too, and also shut down the rumors.

He said, “Oh damn seems like fake news to me cause we didn’t even start to shoot season 6 yet.”

What’s going on with Jersey Shore 2.0?

It’s unclear exactly what happened to pause production with Jersey Shore 2.0.

It was reported that the abrupt stop most likely had to do with something involving the cast dynamics.

They said it’s possible they weren’t getting along or that someone on the cast wasn’t behaving appropriately. It’s unknown at this time if there are plans to resume filming.

Fans should stay tuned as more information becomes available.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.