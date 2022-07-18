Casting and production issues plagued Jersey Shore 2.0 ahead of shut down

More details have emerged regarding the production freeze of Jersey Shore 2.0. Pic credit: @djpaulyd/Instagram

News broke recently that production was put on hold for Jersey Shore 2.0.

The Jersey Shore reboot was set to start filming at a home in Atlantic City.

Questions arose when everything was suddenly stopped, and vehicles parked in the driveway started leaving the home.

A source reported seeing the vans with the camera crews departing, and MTV had simply confirmed that production had paused without providing further explanation.

A separate source noted that for production to stop so suddenly, it would likely be because of a problem with the cast dynamics or someone breaking the rules.

Now, more details have emerged as to why filming was suddenly halted.

Casting and production issues occurred ahead of Jersey Shore 2.0 shut down

As everyone wonders what exactly caused Jersey Shore 2.0 production to shut down suddenly, more details have emerged regarding different conflicts.

A source reported that it was difficult for MTV to find the right people for the cast. One person was even booted from the show after producers found a relative’s social media posts that were racist and homophobic.

It was also revealed that producers were hoping to film the show in the same shore house that the OG cast filmed at.

However, due to the reputation of the original series, the city did not allow that to happen.

Despite their roadblocks, it’s reported that production plans to continue filming Jersey Shore 2.0.

They’ll take the next few weeks to get things squared away as they do not plan to cancel the show.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast shuts down rumors that their show has been canceled

As news spread regarding the pause of Jersey Shore 2.0, rumors began circulating that Jersey Shore Family Vacation would be canceled.

When a fan posted about it on Twitter, they tagged the cast to see if anyone had insight into what was happening.

Angelina Pivarnick and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino chimed in to stop the rumors.

Angelina reassured the person that they weren’t going anywhere and that “we are def not the ones cancelled.”

Pic credit: @angelinamtvjs/Twitter

Mike echoed similar sentiments and responded to the same follower.

He said it was “fake news” and reminded them that they hadn’t even started to film Season 6 yet.

Pic credit: @ItsTheSituation/Twitter

While Jersey Shore Family Vacation continues to entertain viewers, time will tell what the future holds for Jersey Shore 2.0.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.