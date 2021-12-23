Jana Duggar spends time in Branson with Laura DeMasie and her brothers

Jana Duggar spent some time in Branson. Pic credit: TLC

Jana Duggar is in the Christmas spirit.

She resurfaced for the first time since news about her being charged with endangering the welfare of a minor broke earlier this month.

Silver Dollar City in Branson is where the Duggars like to spend a lot of time, and that’s exactly where Jana and her best friend, Laura DeMasie, went to hang out and see the park all lit up.

Jana Duggar shows off her Silver Dollar City adventure

Ahead of the big Christmas holiday, Jana Duggar, Laura DeMasie, and some of the Duggar brothers took off to spend time in Branson.

Her brothers have been very protective of her, with Jason and James standing up for her after news of her charge was made public. They were along on the trip, and so were Jedidiah Duggar and his pregnant wife, Katelyn Nakatsu.

Several of the attendees shared reels and photos from their trip to Silver Dollar City and all of the lights and special moments they shared.

It appears they decided to get out of town before the holiday arrives, and the hustle and bustle of Christmas takes over. They host Christmas at the big house, and James recently shared the decor and massive tree.

What will the Duggar Christmas look like?

It looks like the celebration on Christmas Day is still a go where the Duggars are concerned. Jessa Duggar confirmed she and Ben Seewald and their children would spend Christmas with her family after spending time with his family the day before Christmas Eve and Christmas Eve at church.

Jana Duggar will be there, along with all of the children who still live at the big house. There is some debate about who else will be at Christmas with the family, especially after everything that happened with Josh Duggar. Anna Duggar is reportedly angry with the sisters who spoke out. Still, ironically, Jason Duggar reposted Jeremy Vuolo’s post of the joint statement he released with Jinger, and he is still in the thick of the Duggar activities.

A lot has happened in 2021 for the Duggars, and it may have caused some breaks in the family as some siblings remain in line with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, while others have made bold statements against Josh Duggar and his crimes. Jana’s legal issue didn’t help things, but it appears she is moving on with her life and enjoying her family and friends.