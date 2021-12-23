Jessa Duggar confirms she will be spending Christmas at the big house

Jessa Duggar confirmed she is spending Christmas with her parents. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar isn’t on the outs with her family.

She revealed her Christmas plans, including spending time with the Duggars at the big house.

As the resident social media queen in the Duggar family, she shared some of the activities she and Ben have done with the kids and their plans for the next few days.

Jessa Duggar shares holiday plans

Jessa Duggar uploaded a video of herself and Ben Seewald with their kids on her YouTube channel. They are already in the Christmas spirit, and the next few days will be filled with celebrations and fun.

She revealed that they would have Christmas with the Seewalds the day before Christmas Eve, spend Christmas Eve at church, and then Christmas day, they would head to the big house to spend time with her family.

The video included some gifts for the kids, a visit to the light show that is local to them (and also where some of the other Duggar siblings have gone), and some other family activities.

Jessa Duggar not on the outs with the Duggars?

Learning that Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are planning to spend Christmas at the big house isn’t too surprising. They have remained close to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar despite the drama with Josh Duggar and his guilty verdict.

She and Ben put out a statement, but it was mild. It didn’t come close to what Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth wrote or even what Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo wrote. Anna Duggar was reportedly angry with the Duggar sisters for what they said, but it appears she may not be including Jessa in that bunch.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

The Counting On star also came out swinging in defense of her big sister, Jana Duggar, when it was revealed she was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

It will be interesting to see who attends Christmas with Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald at the big house. She has put together a Youtube video of some of the events in years past.

Duggar observers will be keeping an eye out for that, especially to see which Duggar siblings are in attendance. Jill Duggar likely won’t be a part of the gathering as she hasn’t been for several years, and after Derick Dillard calling out Jim Bob Duggar, the strain is likely worse than before.