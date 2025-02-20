Here’s why Jasmine Pineda might return to Panama permanently

Jasmine Pineda may return to Panama if things don’t go as planned.

The reality TV star lives in America with her boyfriend/baby daddy, Matt Branistareanu.

Jasmine came to the US on a K-1 visa while still in a monogamous relationship with Gino Palazzolo.

However, much has changed since then, and Jasmine is currently in another visa process.

This time, though, the visa application involves her sons, Juance and JC, who still reside in her native Panama.

In a recent Instagram comment, Jasmine explained that she is working on getting her boys to the US so their family can be together.

Jasmine is ‘starting from scratch’ to get her sons’ visas approved

The pregnant 90 Day Fiance personality [Jasmine] responded to a fan who asked her a question in the comments section of a new post on her latest Instagram page, @jasmine.gino.matt.

The question, “Y tus otros niños,” translates to “And your other children?” in English.

Originally written in her native language, Spanish, Jasmine replied, “In the visa process so we can all gather here. Had to start from scratch because Gino didn’t add them to my request.”

“Doing the process has been very expensive and overwhelming since I am not a citizen; but with faith in D’s that the visa will be approved,” she continued.

“Otherwise I will return to Panama permanently,” Jasmine concluded.

Jasmine explained why she may return to Panama. Pic credit: @jasmine.gino.matt/Instagram

90 Day Fiance viewers learned that Gino neglected to include Jasmine’s sons on her visa application, much to her surprise and chagrin.

As an immigration lawyer informed Jasmine, it could take up to two years for her sons’ visas to be processed and/or approved. Had Gino included them initially, it would have only taken about six months for Juance and JC’s approval.

Gino previously told Jasmine that despite overlooking her boys, he didn’t have the money to hire an attorney to expedite the process.

Jasmine fought tooth and nail with Gino, and he finally agreed to shell out the money after she threatened to leave him.

This is shocking news since Jasmine and Gino are reportedly legally married, but she’s involved with Matt (a US citizen from Romania) and is pregnant with Matt’s child.

What would moving back to Panama mean for Jasmine’s love life?

Jasmine hinted that she, Gino, and Matt are currently in a polyamorous relationship, which would further complicate matters.

This could, however, explain why Jasmine mentioned that she was “looking forward to co-parenting” her baby with Matt.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jasmine confused 90 Day Fiance fans with her comment.

After publicly confirming her pregnancy, her baby-to-be’s father, Matt, posted professional family photos, including himself, Jasmine, and her dog, Coco.

In the comments section, Jasmine wrote, “Baby daddy! Looking forward to co parenting our baby ☺️”

Instagram users were curious why Jasmine worded her comment like she did. She wrote “co-parenting,” which typically refers to a couple raising their kids separately, typically after a breakup.

Perhaps Jasmine was anticipating moving to Panama after her third child was born while Matt stayed in the US.

In another Instagram comment, as screenshotted and shared by @90dayfiance_alexa, Jasmine shared the same information about recently hiring an immigration lawyer.

This time, Jasmine shared that she “recently got the resources” to hire an immigration lawyer. She noted that she would “immediately” return to Panama if her kids’ visas were rejected.

At the end of her comment, Jasmine added that she can’t offer any more details “because of contractual obligations.”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.