Jasmine Pineda hints she and Gino are in a polyamorous relationship with her baby daddy

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo’s relationship status is getting more confusing by the minute.

It appears that the 90 Day Fiance couple’s marriage is, at the very least, on the rocks, while rumors continue to swirl that they’ve already split.

Meanwhile, Jasmine came clean about her pregnancy on Tuesday, confirming the rumors that she was expecting a baby, but not with Gino.

Jasmine and her new fling, Matt Branistareanu, confirmed they are expecting a child together.

And just when we thought Jasmine put everything out in the open, she went and fanned the flames of gossip once again.

After announcing her pregnancy online, Jasmine took to her Instagram Story to post a maternity photo and invite her fans to follow a new Instagram page.

Jasmine, Gino, and Matt Branistareanu have a joint Instagram page

In the photo, Jasmine cradles her baby bump, writing above it, “Follow our fan page @jasmine.gino.matt.”

Interestingly, the Instagram page has replaced her and Gino’s former page, @jasmine.gino, adding Matt’s name to the handle.

Jasmine teased that she, Gino, and Matt are a throuple. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Their page’s bio reads, “Gino & Jasmine and Matt Updates🇺🇸 🇷🇴🇵🇦 90 day fiancé

Disrespectful comments get you blocked,” and the trio’s Instagram handles are tagged—except that Gino’s isn’t correct.

Rather than tag @gpalazz2, the bio tags @gpalaz.

Jasmine hints at a polyamorous relationship

Below her snapshot, Jasmine added the hashtag #polyamorous.

According to Very Well Mind, “To be polyamorous means to have open intimate or romantic relationships with more than one person at a time.”

Jasmine presented the idea to Gino this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort as an “open marriage.”

Gino was not on board with her idea, but as Monsters and Critics previously reported, he’ll have a change of mind later this season when he “reluctantly considers” the notion after Jasmine backs him into a wall.

Jasmine issues Gino an ultimatum, telling him to either have sex with her or agree to the open marriage.

Jasmine says a hall pass is a two-way street for her and Gino

Jasmine clarified how she and Gino’s open marriage works in a recent Instagram comment.

When a fan asked whether Gino has a hall pass like she received, Jasmine wrote, “It works both ways babe 🔥”

Jasmine told a follower that Gino got a hall pass, too. Pic credit: @jasmine.gino.matt/Instagram

Jasmine and Gino’s storyline has heated up on and off-screen

With all of the news surrounding Jasmine in recent months, it’s becoming hard to keep track of what’s truth and what’s hearsay.

In addition to gossip regarding her marriage to Gino, there have also been rumors that her baby daddy, Matt, is abusive toward her and that she lost a toe.

Now that Jasmine’s pregnancy is out in the open, it’s taken center stage… for the time being.

Jasmine, Gino, and Matt’s Instagram page certainly raises questions about the possibility that these three are a throuple.

And with IMDb reporting that Gino and Jasmine will make a “big decision” in the penultimate episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, it appears that anything is possible at this point.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.