90 Day Fiance: Gino gives an update on Jasmine’s visa status

Gino Palazzolo reveals when Jasmine Pineda will have her visa. Pic credit: TLC

Gino Palazzolo is one-half of one of the most talked about couples in 90 Day history.

His relationship with Jasmine Pineda was featured in Season 5 of Before the 90 Days. The two experienced explosive arguments as Jasmine’s jealousy took over their relationship, and Gino struggled to prove his love for her.

Despite their ups and downs, the two chose to stay together, and even got engaged. Now that the season is over, Gino is giving fans a brief update on Jasmine’s visa status and when the two will finally be reunited.

Gino says he’ll see Jasmine again ‘soon’

Since they’ve been engaged, Jasmine and Gino have spent majority of their time apart. While Jasmine remined in Panama where the two got engaged, Gino returned home to America.

The two have been fairly quiet about their K-1 visa process, but now Gino is sharing a bit of an update with fans.

In an Instagram post, Gino took some time to shout-out his fiance with a series of pics from their visit in Panama. The two are wearing matching shirts that say “I [heart] My Crazy Panamanian Girlfriend” which is a nod to their arguments on the show.

In his caption, Gino says, “See you soon love of my life! I was blessed to have met you just over 1 years ago.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In the comments, a fan wasted no time asking Gino about Jasmine. They asked, “When will you get a visa??” In response, Gino says, “should be soon!”

Gino answers a question about Jasmine’s visa status. Pic credit: @gpalazz2/Instagram

Once the couple goes through the full K-1 visa process, Jasmine will be able to enter the United States and the two can get married. Until then, they remain in separate countries, continuing their long-distance relationship.

Jasmine and Gino can’t wait to start their lives together

Since appearing on the show, Jasmine and Gino have both expressed their love for one another. Calling each other the loves of their lives, they are eager to being their life together in America.

Jasmine says she has started making wedding plans but will continue when the two are reunited. After receiving her visa and entering America, they will have just 90 days to get married.

The two have also talked about having kids in the future. Jasmine is already a mom of two boys, but hopes to have more when the time is right. She also hopes to eventually bring her sons to America so they can be a complete family.

While Jasmine is still in Panama, she has been focusing her energy on loving herself, sharing her story of overcoming insecurities and abuse, and preparing herself for her new life with Gino.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus and streaming on Discovery+.