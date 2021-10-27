Here’s a comprehensive list of all the Bachelor Nation breakups in 2021

2021 has been a rough year for some of Bachelor Nation’s favorite couples. Here’s which The Bachelor and The Bachelorette stars have split. Pic credit: ABC

2021 has been a rough year for some of Bachelor Nation’s biggest stars.

While some stars found love in 2021, others found themselves in messy breakups.

Breakups are painful– especially when they have to play out in front of the public eye.

These are the Bachelor Nation stars who have experienced heartbreak in 2021.

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes

Katie and Blake met on her season of The Bachelorette. Blake had appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ hybrid season of The Bachelorette before crashing Katie’s season.

Even though she was skeptical, she agreed to let Blake join her season and he ended up winning over her heart.

Unfortunately, the pair had some strong factors going against them. For instance, Blake lives in Canada while Katie lives in the US. On top of that, Blake travels frequently for work.

On October 25, Katie and Blake issued joint statements about their breakup.

In their statement, they wrote, “we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners.”

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss… twice

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss broke up not once but twice in 2021.

The pair met on Clare’s season of The Bachelorette. On the very first night of filming, Clare declared that she had “met her husband” when she saw Dale.

This resulted in a very short season. A couple of episodes into the season, Clare professes her feelings for Dale and he proposed to her.

Unfortunately, their relationship may have been too rushed.

In January, Dale announced that he and Clare were no longer together. However, not too long after that, they were spotted together and sparked rekindling rumors.

By the time May rolled around, they were back together and going strong.

At the end of September, rumors started circulating that Dale had cheated on Clare with Abigail Heringer.

Clare even implied that was true when she tagged Abigail in a post addressing their relationship.

Dale’s publicist was the one to confirm their split and Clare spoke out about how painful their breakup was weeks later.

Corinne Olympios and Vincent Frantantoni

Former The Bachelor villain Corinne found love outside of Bachelor Nation with Vincent.

The pair dated for two years before calling it quits in September 2021.

Surprisingly, Vincent didn’t have any bad words to say about Corinne. She lives a life in the limelight and Vincent, reportedly, would rather have a more low-key lifestyle.

It seems that for now, Corinne is enjoying the single life.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan

Peter and Kelley had a special connection in his season of The Bachelor.

They were candid about how they had met each other at a wedding prior to filming and hit it off.

While Peter did not end up with Kelley at the end of his season, they found their way back together.

Unfortunately, after less than a year of dating, they split up.

Even though Peter and Kelley technically split in 2020, they did attempt to rekindle their relationship at the beginning of 2021 before calling it quits for good in February 2021.

Months after their relationship, Kelley admitted their relationship had ended “really badly” and that she had told him to “get the hell out of my life.”

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell… kind of

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell’s love story is one of the more complicated ones.

They met during Matt’s season of The Bachelor. She ended up being his final pick but things got messy when racially insensitive social media content surfaced from her profile.

Matt allegedly broke up with her just ahead of the After The Final Rose filming in February because of these allegations.

When Rachael asked for forgiveness during the ATFR, Matt felt it wasn’t his job to educate her and didn’t take her back.

However, not long after that, the two attempted to rekindle their relationship.

By the time May rolled around, Rachael and Matt were back together.

We’re wishing all of these Bachelor Nation stars the best after a tough year!

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.