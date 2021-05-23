Kelley Flanagan opens up about Peter Weber split, says it ‘ended really badly’

Kelley Flanagan reveals her and Peter’s relationship “ended really badly.” Pic credit: ABC

Former Bachelor contestant Kelley Flanagan revealed the truth behind her and Bachelor lead Peter Weber’s breakup.

Even though Peter has been playing it off like the relationship ended well, Kelley is now claiming that it’s simply not the case.

Kelley revealed the truth behind their relationship on the Chicks in the Office podcast.

Previously, Kelley stated that there were non-negotiables that Peter wasn’t being respectful of. Now, it seems that some of these involved Peter’s refusal to grow up.

“He loves Pokémon cards and he loves playing video games and he loves going out and partying,” she said. “There was a while where I was trying to convince myself that that’s what I liked and I was like, ‘Alright, Kelley, let’s be honest with yourself. Does that add up for you?'”

Additionally, Kelley said their relationship ended more explosively than either of them had previously let on.

“It ended really badly,” she later explained. “I essentially went off on him. I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend’s houses and hanging out with her. He texted me, I didn’t respond and then found some news out that I wasn’t happy about. We still had each other on Find My Friends, we were closing it out, it was ending but still wasn’t necessarily done.”

Many fans assume that Kelley’s implying that she caught Peter cheating on her. While she didn’t outright say it, the context clues seem to point that way.

Both have admitted that they’re no longer in touch with each other since the breakup. Kelley has now made it clear that she was behind that decision.

The explosive fallout led to Kelley telling Peter to “get the hell out of my life” and “lose my number.”

She also revealed that she and Bachelor producers wanted him to go public with the break up in 2021, but he insisted on announcing it at the end of 2020.

Kelley Flanagan previously implied rocky breakup

Even though this is the most that Kelley has opened up about her and Peter’s split, she previously implied that she and Peter had a rough breakup.

She dished on the relationship on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast, Off The Vine.

She shared that she had established “non-negotiables” that Peter refused to meet. She said he would claim to work on them but that ultimately, “actions speak louder than words.”

Additionally, she revealed there were things he did that made her “feel like s**t,” but didn’t elaborate. Her most recent podcast interview now sheds some light on that.

Peter had a different outlook on relationship with Kelley

Kelley was clearly not thrilled with Peter by the end of the relationship, but it seems like Peter didn’t get the memo.

He seems to have a completely different outlook on the relationship.

He seemed to have a cheerful disposition in regards to the breakup saying he was wishing the best for her and only wanted for her to find happiness.

He even called his relationship with Kelley “the most amazing I’ve ever had.”

Peter and Kelley seem to have very different outlooks on their relationship, and now that the truth is coming out, those outlooks have taken on different meanings.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.