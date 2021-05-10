Peter Weber calls relationship with Kelley Flanagan ‘the most amazing I’ve ever had’

Peter Weber claims his relationship with ex Kelley Flanagan was his best. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Peter Weber recently reflected on his past relationship and breakup with Kelley Flanagan.

The breakup took a toll on Peter as he recently expressed that is taking a break from dating to focus on himself.

He shared that he is still working on recovering from his breakup with Kelley and called it his best relationship yet.

“My relationship with Kelley was probably one of the most amazing I’ve ever had,” Peter told People. “And the breakup was really tough for both of us. Breakups suck for everyone involved. They just always hurt. But having the opportunity to have this fresh start, I am in such a new place in my life. I’m so happy right now.”

Peter is trying to embrace single life

Peter confessed that he has been striving to get into another relationship since he and Kelley broke up. However, he now wants to redirect his focus to improving himself.

“Looking back, for the past two years, all I’ve been focused on is a relationship,” Peter admitted. “Now I’m taking a step back and I’m focused on myself. I want to improve myself and become a stronger man in so many ways.”

“I’ve gone on my fair share of dates,” Peter quipped. “I think I can take a breather!”

Peter and Kelley’s breakup

Peter and Kelley initially broke up in December 2020. They then tried to rekindle their romance and moved into an apartment together. However, it ultimately didn’t work.

While the pair was initially vague about their breakup, Kelley opened up about the truth behind the demise of their relationship in March 2021 during Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast.

Kelley stated there were too many “non-negotiables” that weren’t being met by Peter. Even he claimed he’d do better, Kelley stated “actions speak louder than words” but he would continue to do things that made her “feel like s**t.”

Peter also shared that, after the breakup, he and Kelley did not keep in touch and haven’t spoken to each other since.

It seems that Kelley still feels some type of way about the breakup too. She recently commented about a picture that he posted with Victoria Justice.

She seemed miffed that he was hanging out with one of her family friends, but according to Victoria Justice, Peter is also a family friend of hers.

While Peter is choosing to remain single after dating around, Kelley has also been dating around but recently spoke about how she has been consistently seeing this one man who isn’t involved with Bachelor Nation.

It seems that Kelley and Peter may still have some bad blood between each other following the breakup, but it seems they’re doing their best to move on in their own way.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.