Kelley Flanagan admits she’s seeing someone new after Peter Weber split

The Bachelor contestant Kelley Flanagan reveals that she has gone on dates with a new man after her recent split with former Bachelor lead Peter Weber.

Kelley appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast Off the Vine to discuss her whirlwind romance with Peter.

Kelley competed on Peter’s season of The Bachelor, and the two shared an instant connection after they had unintentionally met each other during a friend’s wedding.

While Kelley didn’t get Peter’s final rose, they got together after Peter broke up with Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett.

Kelley, however, has clarified that their relationship is done for good.

Kelley has moved on from Peter Weber

Now that Kelley is single, Kaitlyn asked if she would ever date an aspiring social media influencer.

Kelley seemed pretty turned off by the idea. That’s when she let it slip that she was seeing a man who is the exact opposite of an influencer.

“I’ll be honest with you, here we go, there’s a guy that I’ve been on a couple dates with,” she said. “He doesn’t even have the Instagram app.”

She went on to say that it was one of her favorite qualities about him.

“It literally makes me feel so great,” she enthused. “And I was like, ‘Thank god you don’t know this show that I’m on, you don’t even have the app.’ He’s like, ‘I’m not a weirdo, I have Instagram, I just don’t have the app because I could, like, be reading emails, or I could essentially be, like, reading news.’ And I was like, ‘Man you’re such a nerd, I love that.’”

It seems the man Kelley is seeing fits under at least one of the qualities that she’s looking for in a man.

During an Instagram Q&A, one fan asked her what she’s looking for in a man. She listed “nerdy” as well as “supportive,” “trustworthy,” “consistency,” “I’m all about the PDA and a hopeless romantic,” “takes care of their health,” “has motivation,” and “pushes me to do better.”

While it seems casual, if things keep going the way they do and he continues to check those boxes, Kelley may soon become exclusive with this mystery man.

Kelley explains why she and Peter broke up

Kelley spilled the tea on why she and Peter called it quits on their on-again-off-again relationship.

Kelley explained that she had expressed some “non-negotiables” to Peter that he wasn’t upholding. While he promised to do better, Kelley claimed that “actions speak louder than words,” implying he wasn’t delivering on his end of the deal.

Kelley said she was “vocal” about this issue and ultimately, she didn’t feel cared for in the ways that she needed.

Even though Kelley has seemed to put her Bachelor days behind her, Bachelor Nation will surely find a way of knowing whether Kelley’s new man is a keeper.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.