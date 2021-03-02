Kelley Flanagan reveals what she’s looking for in a man after her split from The Bachelor star Peter Weber

Kelley Flanagan reveals what she wants in a guy. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Kelley Flanagan is opening up to her fans and followers about her current situation.

In a recent Q&A session, Kelley allowed fans to ask her questions about her life, her relationships and her body.

In one question, one fan wanted to know what she looks for in a guy. Fans learned that Kelley and Peter Weber were no longer an item after The Bachelor, as Peter revealed they had split up sometime after Christmas.

Kelley later revealed that while she still cared for Peter, she was ready to see what the future held for her.

Kelley Flanagan reveals what she wants in a man

While Kelley may not be actively looking for a new relationship, she does know what she wants. On Instagram, she listed all the things she’s looking for and some of these may not come as a big surprise.

Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

She revealed she wants someone who is supportive, trustworthy, consistent, and nerdy. She revealed that she also enjoys PDA, which is something her brothers are not fond of. Peter and Kelley didn’t always show public displays of affection when they were caught by the media.

Kelley also added that she’s a hopeless romantic and that she wants someone who takes care of their health, has motivation and pushes her to do better.

She didn’t reveal if Peter had any or all of these traits.

Kelley Flanagan was dumped between Christmas and New Year’s Eve

Kelley and Peter have not dished the details as to what went on between them. They haven’t revealed what resulted in Peter breaking up with Kelley but sources said that she saw it coming to an end.

Just two days prior to him breaking up with her, Peter called Kelley one of the best Christmas presents he could have asked for. Fans were convinced that Peter and Kelley were planning on moving to New York City together, but Peter moved on his own just weeks later.

Back in February, Peter and Kelley were spotted together in Florida, making fans wonder if they were rekindling their romance. Days later, fans noticed that Kelley was at Peter’s apartment in New York, possibly staying with him as she was looking for her own place.

Based on her Instagram Story, it sounds like she’s single and possibly ready to mingle – and isn’t considering going back to Peter.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.