Is Kelley Flanagan staying at Peter Weber’s new apartment in New York City?


Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan
Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are hanging out at his apartment. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Peter Weber surprised everyone when he announced that he was a single man and that he had ended his relationship with Kelley Flanagan.

He shared the news on New Year’s Eve, just days after he had posted about Kelley being the best Christmas present he could have asked for.

Even though the split came as a surprise to Bachelor Nation, it appears that the split didn’t come as a big surprise to Kelley- and it wasn’t as dramatic as some relationships are.

In fact, the two are getting along just fine. The two were spotted in Tampa Bay for the Super Bowl, where they were spotted hanging out.

It appears that things are so good between them that Kelley is now staying with Peter at his apartment in New York City.

Kelley Flanagan appears to be at Peter Weber’s apartment

While Kelley and Peter have not confirmed this news, Bachelor fans are convinced that Kelley is staying with Peter in his apartment.

Fans compared the background in one of Kelley’s recent Instagram Stories with the view from Peter’s apartment.

Kelley Flanagan
Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

@bachelornation.scoop shared the photos with fan theories that it looked like she was staying with him in New York City while she was apartment shopping.

She had previously revealed that she was planning on moving to New York City in March.

Kelley Flanagan hasn’t said much about their breakup

While Peter was open about the split, Kelley herself hasn’t said too much about it. She hasn’t revealed why it ended or how she was feeling about everything. A few days after Peter announced the split, Kelley confirmed it and she revealed that she was excited about what the future would bring.

After the two weren’t seen together for a month, they were spotted together in February alongside other Bachelor stars for the Super Bowl festivities.

Peter has stayed in touch with Kelley since being spotted together in Tampa Bay, and he recently shared that he doesn’t know what the future holds for them.

After the breakup announcement, Peter was initially accused of cheating on Kelley. However, he was quick to shut that rumor down. And then sources took the emotional route, revealing that Peter reportedly regretted his breakup with Kelley.

We can’t confirm whether Kelley is staying with Peter in New York City because she’s considering giving him a second chance.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

