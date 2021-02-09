Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Peter Weber ‘regrets’ breaking up with Kelley Flanagan before moving to New York City


Peter and Kelley
Peter Weber supposedly regrets breaking up with Kelley Flanagan. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Peter Weber may have made a rushed decision when he decided to end his relationship with Kelley Flanagan a few weeks ago.

Even though Peter called Kelley the best Christmas present that he could have asked for right after Christmas, something went wrong closer to New Year’s Eve.

Peter announced on social media that he had ended his relationship with Kelley and that he was still moving to New York City – a plan they had together.

This weekend, Peter and Kelley were spotted getting close in Tampa Bay, just weeks after they supposedly unfollowed each other on social media.

Now, Peter is said to have regrets about breaking up with Kelley.

Peter Weber has regrets about breaking up with Kelley Flanagan

A source spoke to E! Online after they were seen together at a party for the Super Bowl.

The source claimed that they “were together the entire night.”

“They looked happy and we’re having fun drinking and dancing together and with their friend,” the source added.

“Peter and Kelley knew they were both planning to be in Tampa for the Super Bowl and had plans to meet up. They have been in touch and are working on their relationship.”

Despite having a great time together, they are not back together right now. Peter may have some regrets, but the fact that he broke up with Kelley has also resulted in her being cautious.

He has supposedly been calling and texting Kelley privately, even though he unfollowed her on social media.

“Peter has been reaching out to Kelley and regrets their breakup,” the insider explained, adding, “Kelley is very hesitant and thinks he’s not ready to commit to her but still has feelings for Peter.”

The two have been broken up for a few weeks now.

We reported this week that Kelley and Peter were spotted together this weekend in Tampa Bay.

Peter Weber decided to move to New York City

Peter decided to pursue the move to New York City, even though it was a move that he had been planning with Kelley for weeks prior to the split.

In her breakup announcement, Kelley revealed that she was more than ready to move to New York City and she would be moving in March. At the time, she revealed she was looking for a roommate.

In January, Peter moved to New York City and he documented the move on social media.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

