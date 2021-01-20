The Bachelor’s Peter Weber reveals he has made the move to New York City – without Kelley Flanagan

The Bachelor star Peter Weber shared some big news this week.

He finally moved out of his parents’ house and he is currently living in New York City all by himself.

Peter was originally planning on moving to the big city with his ex-girlfriend Kelley Flanagan, but the two surprised everyone by sharing that they had broken up.

The news came just days after Peter had called Kelley the greatest Christmas gift he could have ever asked for.

Peter shared the news of his big move by sharing a photo from his apartment on social media.

Peter Weber has officially moved to New York City

Rather than talk about his relationship with Kelley and make reference to their plans to move to New York City together, Peter focused on his new life and his new living accommodations.

He shared a photo, showing himself looking out from an apartment.

“Grateful,” Peter wrote in his post, adding that he’s living above it all.

The statement is literal, as he’s literally above the world in his new apartment, as he looks to be living on a high floor.

Peter hasn’t revealed whether his new apartment is the one he was supposed to have shared with Kelley.

When Kelley finally broke her silence about their split, she revealed that she was also planning on moving to New York City, but unlike Peter, she was looking for a roommate.

Peter Weber made the move without Kelley Flanagan after their split

Even though Peter and Kelley broke up just weeks ago, Peter was determined to move on. He was determined to move to New York, something he’s been talking about for a while.

When he went on The Bachelor, he was living with his parents. He never got to move out, but ended up spending time with Kelley in her Chicago apartment.

In early January, Peter revealed he was still moving to New York City without Kelley. He was determined to move on with his life, even though he shared these plans just days after breaking up with Kelley.

Peter hasn’t shared what his plans are in New York other than the fact he’s hoping to go back to work soon as a pilot for Delta.

Bachelor In Paradise producers have revealed that they want him on Bachelor In Paradise this summer – also if it just means he’s flying by to say hi.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.