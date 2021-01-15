Bachelor In Paradise producers are ‘hell-bent’ on making it work and they want Peter Weber to join the season

Bachelor In Paradise is coming back. At least, that’s what ABC producers want.

The crew behind the popular reality show is working hard to make sure that this year’s Bachelor In Paradise will happen.

Last season, ABC was forced to cancel the show, as no one could travel to Mexico to film the show because of COVID-19 and the many travel restrictions.

But as vaccines are rolling out and people are becoming more comfortable living in a COVID-19 world, the bigger the chance that Bachelor In Paradise will move forward.

Bachelor In Paradise is closer to becoming a reality

In fact, Rob Mills, who works as an executive within The Bachelor franchise, has revealed that they are ‘hell-bent’ on making sure that this year is the year where the show returns.

According to US Weekly, he has teased that this summer may include a ‘super-sized’ season of Bachelor In Paradise to make up for last season’s cancelation.

While producers have plenty of people to pick from when it comes to casting, Rob told Nick Viall that he has one person in mind. He shared this on an episode of The Viall Files.

“At the very least, I just want Peter to come [by] on a seaplane,” Rob said. “Even if he just does a fly by and leaves.”

Of course, Peter may not be interested in going to Mexico, as he just broke up with Kelley Flanagan.

Producers want Peter Weber on Bachelor In Paradise

Peter, who was The Bachelor last season, got engaged to Hannah Ann. After ending his engagement to Hannah and pursued Madison Prewett, Peter realized that his biggest chance of finding romance was with Kelley Flanagan.

The two tried to make it work during quarantine and even shared adorable Christmas posts on social media.

But shortly after, as they were planning to move to New York City, the relationship came to a sudden end. Now, Peter is moving alone. Kelley later announced that she would also be moving to New York City, albeit later this spring.

Peter’s mom Barb was supposedly a major issue in the relationship, which doesn’t come as a big surprise given how she acted on the After The Final Rose special last year.

Peter also faced cheating rumors with a supposed Instagram influencer, but those rumors were later put to rest. Fans still don’t know the full story behind their split.

But maybe Peter will take up ABC’s offer on a trip to Mexico – even if it is just a fly-by.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.