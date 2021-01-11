The Bachelor’s Peter Weber reveals he’s moving to New York City despite Kelley Flanagan split

The Bachelor star Peter Weber shocked everyone when he announced that he had broken up with Kelley Flanagan just days after saying she was the best Christmas gift he could have asked for.

Now, he continues to share news about his life and it sounds like he isn’t waiting for the pandemic to make some big moves.

Despite breaking up with Kelley, he’s packing his bags and he’s moving to New York City, something that they were planning on doing together.

Peter Weber reveals he’s moving to New York City

As it turns out, he’s moving ahead with his big plans of living in the big city and getting back to work as a pilot.

He shared the news on his Instagram Story, revealing that he was packing up his place to move this month.

“It is officially moving day. I’ve got all this stuff packed up right here ready to go. New York, we comin’!”

The move was supposed to include Kelley, but now, he’s doing it alone.

Back in July, Peter told ET Online that he was super excited about moving to New York City with Kelley. And he’s still doing it without her, even though sources say that the move was a big reason why they broke up.

“The move was the final straw in some ongoing issues in their relationship; the biggest of which was that they were not on the same page about how they approached relationships,” a source explained to the website, adding, “There was growth that needed to happen from Peter that wasn’t happening.”

Peter and Kelley have not shared any details as to why they split, other than saying that they were not on the same page.

Peter Weber shocked everyone when he shared he had split from Kelley Flanagan

The news broke after Christmas that they have broken up. Shortly after the split, Peter faced cheating rumors, as sources claimed that he had cheated on Kelley with an influencer whose identity has not been shared.

However, it didn’t take long for other sources to come forward, saying that it wasn’t true. Then another perspective surfaced.

Last week, we reported that sources claimed that Peter’s mom Barb was a major issue in his relationship with Kelley.

That didn’t come as a big surprise to Bachelor fans after seeing Barb on his Bachelor finale.

