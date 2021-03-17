Kelley Flanagan gives more details about her split from Peter Weber, adding ‘non-negotiables’ played a role

Kelley Flanagan speaks out about her split from Peter Weber. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Kelley Flanagan is breaking her silence about her split from Peter Weber.

They got together a few months after the show wrapped and after Peter put his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss behind him.

The two went into quarantine together in Chicago in the spring of 2020 but by the Christmas holidays, the two had ended their relationship.

They didn’t speak out about the split at the time, but now, Kelley isn’t holding back when it comes to sharing exactly why their relationship ended.

Kelley Flanagan dishes the dirt about her split from Peter Weber

Kelley visited Kaitlyn Bristowe on her Off The Vine podcast. And, of course, Kaitlyn wanted all the details. As it turns out, their relationship ended for the right reasons.

“On my end, there were just a lot of non-negotiables in the relationship that they essentially were seeming to be worked on or saying that they were going to be worked on or changed, and actions kind of speak louder than words,” Kelley explained, adding that she would call him out if she didn’t agree on something.

“If there is something that I saw as disrespectful in a relationship, I would speak on it and I was pretty vocal. I think communication is huge in a relationship and there were things that essentially I would be like ‘Hey look, this makes me feel like s—, this makes me feel this way,'” she explained.

Kelley supposedly had some non-negotiables for Peter, but she realized that those things weren’t changing in Peter. Even though they had a great connection, some things were not changing as she had hoped.

Kelley hinted that they were not on the same page in many respects. For example, when they broke up, Kelley asked Peter not to post their New Year’s Eve breakup when it happened. But he went ahead and posted the split because he supposedly wanted it done in 2020.

For Kelley, that didn’t seem appropriate as she didn’t have a chance to tell her family and friends about their new relationship status.

“I think there was some kind of mental thing going on [with him] essentially saying like ‘I had to do this in 2020,'” she explained, adding, “Like you do whatever you want, but I’ll post it when I feel comfortable.”

And yet, Peter wanted to back together with Kelley about a week after their split.

“Then he essentially tried to like get back together and was trying to work on things, and I was pretty, pretty hesitant towards all of it,” she revealed. “He’s telling me like, ‘I love you, I want to get back together with you.'”

As it turns out, Kelley has put this relationship in the past. She told Kaitlyn that she’s not planning on staying in touch with him in the future.

“I don’t think I will be in communication with him,” she revealed, adding, “It’s a place in my past. I’m focusing on my future wishes. I don’t think it was the healthiest thing for me to keep [my] past and [my] future, and I wish him well.”

Kelley Flanagan is already planning the next chapter of her life

Late last year, Kelley and Peter were planning on moving to New York City. Peter ended up making the move by himself in January, just a few weeks after he split from Kelley. But she is also planning on moving to the big city.

In February, Kelley revealed she was still looking for a place to live in New York City. She shared her list of amenities she wanted in an apartment, but she hadn’t found her dream apartment at the time.

And other than a new city, Kelley also shared that she’s not holding herself back when it comes to dating.

Kelley has already shared what she’s looking for in a man, pointing to a mature, career-oriented man who may be more than ready to leave the party lifestyle behind.

