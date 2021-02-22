Kelley Flanagan reveals she’s in New York City to find a new place to live

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber will soon be living in the same city. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Kelley Flanagan is ready to make some big moves.

In December, she revealed she and Peter Weber had broken up. However, she made sure to add that even though her plans to move to New York City with Peter were no longer happening, she was doing it independently.

She revealed her move would probably happen in March 2021. There is one week left of February, and Kelley is now looking at options.

Bachelor fans know that she’s currently living in Chicago, where she has an apartment. She and Peter lived there during quarantine in the spring of 2020.

Kelley Flanagan reveals she’s looking for someone to live with

Kelley is asking her followers for help to determine where she should look for a place to live. She has a brief list, but it may be a complicated list based on her budget.

“Looking for: apt. building w/ newer amenities, big windows, and doorman,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories while showing herself in a mask.

She didn’t add a budget for an apartment or a possible neighborhood.

It’s interesting she’s asking for help as Peter could help her out. He managed to find a place and may have some connections to a real estate agent.

Peter has not revealed whether Kelley was originally supposed to move into the apartment where he now lives.

Kelley Flanagan supposedly wasn’t the one who ended things

We don’t know all the details about why these two split up. Suddenly, the romance was over, even though they had dated for close to 10 months. They were also planning to move in together in New York, a move Peter made weeks later.

Peter supposedly regretted his decision to end things with Kelley, but that’s not something he publicly shared. Sources claimed he wanted to get back with her, but she’s been hesitant to take him back.

But their relationship is cordial because they recently spent time together in Tampa Bay for the Super Bowl and Kelley was supposedly at his New York City apartment.

Fans were convinced they saw Peter in her Instagram Stories, but the man in question worked with Kelley. Regardless of what fans may think or hope, it doesn’t sound like they are getting back together right now.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.