Fans believe Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are still hanging out in New York City.

The Bachelor star Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan were spotted together in early February at the Super Bowl.

The event took place a few weeks after they announced their split in late December.

But it sounds like Kelley and Peter may not be completely done with one another.

Kelley has shared Instagram Stories from what appeared to be Peter’s apartment in New York City, but now, Bachelor fans believe that they are seeing Peter everywhere.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan may not be together all the time

Other than being together at the Super Bowl, Peter and Kelley haven’t really revealed that they are hanging out.

Their time together has only been pointed out due to fans putting together clues from their respective Instagram Stories.

Fans are reaching out to Bachelor fan accounts with new evidence. In one post, fans believe that they see Peter in the reflection of a computer screen.

61 percent of voters thought they could see Peter too. However, 39 percent of people didn’t think it matched his appearance. And they may be right.

In a second post shared by @bachelornation.scoop, other fans revealed that the person was not Peter.

“The person’s reflection in the computer with Kelley isn’t Peter,” one person wrote in a private message. “It’s just someone who worked on set!”

Peter didn’t appear to be on the set that Kelley was posting from.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan apparently hung out in New York

Peter recently revealed that he and Kelley are actually on good terms after breaking up. And after spending time together in Florida, The Bachelor fans now think they have proof that they are spending time together in New York City too based on some pretty convincing evidence.

It could just be that Kelley is crashing at Peter’s place while she looks for her own NYC apartment but considering how fresh their breakup is and how well they seem to be getting along now, don’t be too surprised if Peter and Kelley end up back together.

Peter broke up with Kelley between Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Peter posted on Instagram, revealing that they were separating. His post came just days after he shared that Kelley was the best Christmas gift anyone could ask for.

They didn’t reveal why they broke up, but Peter did face cheating rumors right after the split. Fans believed that he was the one who broke up with Kelley, and that she knew the split was coming.

Peter may have regrets about ending the romance, which could be why he’s letting her stay at his apartment.

He recently revealed that he doesn’t know what the future holds for them, but didn’t seem too eager to reveal more details about their relationship.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.