Peter Weber starting 2021 single: The Bachelor star announces surprise breakup with Kelley Flanagan

Peter Weber just revealed some shocking relationship news that fans of The Bachelor certainly didn’t see coming. On New Year’s Eve, Pilot Pete revealed that not only is he not engaged to Kelley Flanagan, but now, they aren’t even together anymore.

In the photo shared by Peter on NYE, we see him and Kelley with their backs to the camera as they look off into the sunset.

But it’s not a look back on a very difficult year that he was trying to convey. It was the end of Peter and Kelley after nearly a year together after they met on The Bachelor and then ended up together despite his obvious interest in Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett.

Peter Weber announces split

In the lengthy breakup post, Peter wrote, “Love is a funny thing. It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

He continued, “While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on.”

“These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley,” Peter concluded.

Why did Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan break up?

One of the biggest questions that Bachelor Nation may have right now is why did Kelley and Peter break up. And the answer to that is that we don’t really know.

What we do know is that Peter and Kelley were said to be moving to New York City together in the new year. It’s not clear if their locations and plan to move had anything to do with their split.

After all, Peter Weber is from California and his family is there. Kelley Flanagan hails from Chicago and seems to love her city. Monsters & Critics previously reported that Peter and Kelley chose NYC because she didn’t see herself living in California and wanted to be in a big city like Chicago or NYC.

So far, Kelley hasn’t commented on the breakup or posted anything of her own. In fact, Kelley shared a Christmas post less than a week ago and Peter was in her comments. He wrote, “Best Christmas present I ever did get” followed by a heart emoji.

While we still don’t know the reason for Peter and Kelley’s breakup, certainly details will start to leak and we’ll be sure to fill Bachelor Nation in on what really happened with this former couple.

The Bachelor returns for Matt James’ season on Monday, January 4 at 8/7c on ABC.