Peter Weber reveals that he and Kelley Flanagan are making a big move in early January

The Bachelor star Peter Weber is back on social media and he’s answering fans’ questions.

The former Bachelor lead was very present on social media after the finale aired, possibly due to contractual obligations.

However, the pilot chose to distance himself a bit from social media and instead, focused on his relationship with Kelley Flanagan during the quarantine.

Now, he’s back and he’s giving fans an update on how he and Kelley are doing. As it turns out, the two have big plans for the future.

Peter Weber shares that he and Kelley Flanagan are moving in January

It’s no secret that they had been talking about moving to a big city.

Kelley had previously shared that she didn’t see herself as a California girl, a place that Peter grew up and spent most of his time prior to his lead on The Bachelor.

She only saw herself in her native Chicago, where she is currently living or in a big city like New York City.

Now, the two are packing up their lives in Chicago and California respectively and moving to New York City. And it’s happening sooner rather than later.

“So grateful Kell was on board with the move,” Peter wrote in the caption of an Instagram Story when he shared the two would be moving to the city in January.

“I had actually made it a goal of mine when I turned 20 that I wanted to live in New York City before my 20s were up and I’m just barely crossing it off the list.”

His answer came after a fan asked if he and Kelley were moving in together. Throughout the quarantine, the couple has spent time in California with his parents and at her loft in Chicago. The two have not officially moved in together.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan found love after The Bachelor

Peter and Kelley infamously found love together after The Bachelor. His season wrapped up in February where fans saw him proposing to Hannah Ann Sluss and then pursuing Madison Prewett when the engagement failed.

Then, in March, just weeks after the finale, he was spotted at the Chicago waterfront with Kelley and his best friend Dustin Kendrick.

Fans immediately wondered what was up, but it would take them months to confirm that they were indeed dating.

The two are taking it slow and recently shut down engagement rumors after he was caught up in a rumor about him popping the question and possibly marrying her soon.

Peter also set the record straight about his job, revealing he hadn’t been fired from Delta, but he was working less because of the pandemic. He’s moving to New York City in hopes things return to normal soon.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 4, at 8/7c on ABC.